J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company Announces September Dates for A CLASS ACT

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company announced today that performances for the company's final production of its inaugural 2020 season have been rescheduled. The 2001 musical, A Class Act, with book by Linda Kline and Lonny Price, and music and lyrics by Edward Kleban will now be presented on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 7:30pm and continue through September 27, 2020 at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street - between 9th and Dyer Avenues). A Class Act is presented through special arrangement with R & H Theatricals: www.rnh.com. Opening Night is Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 7:30pm.

"We are so excited to be able to reschedule this show, and especially with our extraordinary cast and crew intact," says Jim Jimirro. "After the disappointment of having to postpone our opening just hours before curtain, this new date gives us all something to look forward to." He concluded with,"We look forward to announcing our 2021 Season in the fall."

A Class Act, which has not been seen in New York since its original production almost twenty years ago, was the crown jewel of our first season, shares Robert W. Schneider. "We are all thrilled that this beautiful story about boldly going on in the face of adversity will finally be seen by audiences. This spirt of optimism could not come at a much more appropriate time."

The final production of the inaugural J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company season is the 2001 musical A Class Act with book by Linda Kline and Lonny Price, music and lyrics by Edward Kleban. Ed Kleban, the Tony Award winning lyricist of A Chorus Line and one of the unsung champions of Broadway, returns to his own memorial service to set the record straight in A Class Act, this vibrant musical about musicals. A colorful gallery of friends and loved ones in Ed's life including the relentlessly peppy Marvin Hamlisch and stage wizard Michael Bennett all appear to celebrate Ed's life, loves, and legacy. Songs include: "Better," "Paris Through the Window," and "The Next Best Thing to Love."

Directed by Robert W. Schneider (J2 Artistic Director/Co-Founder), with choreography by Sam Hay, and music direction by Grant Strom, the cast will feature Amandina Altomare✧, Jim Brochu✧, Christina Carlucci✧, James Cella, Jason Jacoby✧, Jesse Manocherian✧, Alaina Mills✧, and Leeanna Rubin✧. (*Equity Member appearing with the permission of Actors' Equity Association without the benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production.)

"A Class Act is a gem of a musical and a fitting swan song for our first season," shared Jim Jimirro. "Ed Kleban, best known for his A Chorus Line lyrics, actually was even more enthusiastic about composing. This score demonstrates just that, with Kleban's emotionally honest and touching music going hand in hand with his on-the-spot lyrics."

The creative team includes Joshua Zecher-Ross (Music Supervisor), Ryan J. Douglass (Scenic Designer), Ethan Steimel (Lighting Designer), Matthew Solomon (Costume Designer), Addison Calvin (Technical Director/Master Electrician). Gabrielle Giacomo is Production Stage Manager and Jordan Stam is Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by WOJCIK | SEAY, Holly Buczek.

"Words cannot even begin to express how grateful I am to Lonny and Linda for entrusting me with the first NYC production of A Class Act since it premiered on Broadway in 2001," stated Robert W. Schneider. "This show holds a special place in my heart as it reminds all of us that no matter what passion we pursue in life, we must do it full out as we never know when the clock will run out."

The Honorary Board members for the Company are Lynn Ahrens, Jim Brochu, Peter Filichia, Stephen Flaherty, Randy Graff, LaChanze, Donna McKechnie, Mel Miller, James Morgan, Lonny Price, Ken Page, Robbie Rozelle, Stephen Schwartz, and Allyson Tucker-Mitchell.

The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company series will play the following performance schedule: Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

Beginning June 1, single tickets priced at $55 may be purchased at telecharge.com, or by calling 212-239-6200 $25 Student Rush tickets will be available on the day of performance.

SPECIAL ADDED BONUS: Free and open to ticket holders, Lagniappes, from the Louisiana French meaning a bonus or a gift, are designed to enhance audience appreciation of classic works with cast talkbacks, visits with the producers, and interviews with the cast and personnel of the original productions.

THE LAGNIAPPES SCHEDULE FOR _A CLASS ACT_:

• SATURDAY EVENING, SEPTEMBER 19: POST SHOW

A Post-Show Talk Back with the cast and creatives of A Class Act.

Moderator: Associate Artistic Director Benjamin Nissen.

• SUNDAY AFTERNOON, SEPTEMBER 20 AT 2:00PM: THE STORY OF _A CLASS ACT_

Ed Kleban, lyricist of A Chorus Line, literally 'willed' this biographical musical.

This talk will be presented by Executive Producer and Co-Founder Jim Jimirro.

• THURSDAY EVENING, SEPTEMBER 24 AT 6:30PM: THE LIFE OF Ed Kleban

Family, friends, and colleagues of Ed Kleban will be present to explore Kleban's

work and desire to change the future of the American musical.

Panelists will be announced soon.

• SATURDAY EVENING, SEPTEMBER 26: POST SHOW

A Post-Show Talk Back with the cast and creatives of A Class Act.

Moderator: House Manager Zach Aaronson.





