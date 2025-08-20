Víkingur Ólafsson Comes to Den Norske Opera

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The new superstar of classical piano: the Icelandic musician Víkingur Ólafsson. The pianist has gained a global reputation for bridging the gap between the masters of the past and the listeners of the future, through his often unconventional interpretations and original arrangements.

In autumn 2025, Ólafsson is coming to the Oslo Opera House to pay tribute to Ludwig van Beethoven – who died almost 200 years ago, in 1827. The programme features three of Beethoven's piano sonatas, no. 9, 27 and 30 – each taken from different periods of the composer's life.

In recent years, Ólafsson has gained recognition as one of the foremost interpreters of Bach. His recording of Bach's timeless Goldberg Variations, released in 2023, was named one of the best albums of the year by The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Financial Times and The Guardian. Ólafsson was also awarded a Grammy for the album in the category ‘Best Classical Instrumental Solo’. He was the most streamed living Bach pianist in 2023 with tens of millions of plays. In 2025, Ólafsson will release new recordings of Bach works.

On the evening’s programme are Bach's Prelude in E major BWV 854 (1722) and Partita no. 6 in E Minor, BMV 830 (1726). The audience will also hear Franz Schubert’s Sonata in E minor.

Programme