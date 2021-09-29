Virginia Stage Company Presents Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE and Jeanne Sakata's HOLD THESE TRUTHS

The Virginia Stage Company is excited to announce that tickets are now on sale for the company's first Repertory productions of Ken Ludwig's heart-warming comedy Dear Jack, Dear Louise and Jeanne Sakata's moving work Hold These Truths. Both plays will be produced at the Historic Wells Theatre (108. E. Tazewell Street) with Dear Jack, Dear Louise opening on Friday, October 22nd and Hold These Truths on Saturday, October 23rd. Both of these gripping, World War II Era stories will be directed by DC-Based Director Seema Sueko, who had this to say about these challenging works:

"These two real-life American narratives begin in exactly the same year, 1942, demonstrating that the American experience is multi-faceted. Love and victory live side by side with the painful, important, and on-going pursuit of liberty and justice for all. Placing these two stories side by side widens the lens so we can see and embrace more of America, this beautifully complex and unique country."

Dear Jack, Dear Louise tells the story of a military doctor and a Broadway chorus performer's unlikely romance, entirely via letters, during WWII. Through the letters of Ludwig's own parents, this enrapturing tale captures the struggles, heartbreak, humor, and sense of togetherness that held so many families and loved ones together in these tumultuous times. It illustrates the moving sentiment that while apart, experiences and togetherness can persevere even through the toughest of challenges. Real-life married couple Dan Fenaughty and Larissa Klinger return to play the lead roles after a triumphant staged reading on board the USS Wisconsin in May.

In Sakata's brutally honest and sincere retelling of the lived experiences of Gordon Hirabayashi, Hold These Truths in a one-man performance told from the perspective of the Asian-American Sociologist who openly spoke out against the internment of Japanese Citizens during World War II. In 1943, Hirabayashi filed a lawsuit to the Supreme Court opposing Roosevelt's Executive Order 9066 and led him down a road of intense perseverance, bravery, and showing the world the true embodiment of the American spirit.

Tickets are now on sale by either visiting www.vastage.org or calling the Box Office at (757) 627-1234 Monday through Friday from 10am - 3pm. In response to the Novel Coronavirus, Virginia Stage Company is requiring proof of vaccinations or a negative COVID Test administered within 72 hours of entry to it's productions. Images of the front and back of the card will be accepted in lieu of the physical card, and masks will be required of all guests and individuals present in the space. Seating in the orchestra will be arranged as normal, but for those concerned about social distanced seating; arrangements have been made in the mezzanine. You can learn more about our safety policies here: https://www.vastage.org/21entrypolicy