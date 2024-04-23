Virginia Stage Company Ends Season 45 With LAY IT DOWN: The Music Of The Everly Brothers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Virginia Stage Company has announced its final Season 45 production, Lay It Down: The Music of the Everly Brothers, a captivating tribute to the iconic duo that revolutionized the landscape of rock and roll. This lands at the Wells Theatre for a special two week engagement after a wildly successful run at the Ivoryton Playhouse in Connecticut.

In this musical extravaganza, audiences will be transported back in time to experience the timeless melodies and harmonies that defined an era. From "Bye Bye Love" to "All I Have to Do Is Dream," and "Wake Up Little Susie," the Everly Brothers' hits continue to resonate with music lovers of all ages. Playing the Everly Brothers are also co-creators of this musical tribute: Eric Anthony and Ben Hope (who was last seen on Virginia Stage as Johnny Cash in 2017's Ring of Fire).

Ben Hope, who also directs the show, says, “We've tried to create more than just a concert; something richer than a tribute show or playlist. We want to explore the lives and careers of these two icons of American music and the cultural landscape in which their music thrived. We hope the audience's experience includes falling in love with this music again, but we also hope they walk away feeling a deeper connection to Don and Phil.”

"We are thrilled to welcome Ben Hope back to the Wells Theatre and look forward to having this opportunity to work with Eric Scott Anthony. This powerhouse duo has unparalleled talent and we can't wait to see them bring the music of the Everly Brothers to life on stage," said Tom Quaintance, Producing Artistic Director of Virginia Stage Company. "Their music has left an indelible mark on the world of music, and we are honored to pay tribute to their legacy."

Lay It Down: The Music of the Everly Brothers will run from May 8th - 19th at the Wells Theatre in Norfolk, Virginia. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.vastage.org or by calling the box office at (757) 627-1234.