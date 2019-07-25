Virginia Stage Announces New Board Trustees And Leadership

Virginia Stage Company is pleased to announce its new Board of Trustees President, Ann B. Brogan, and the election of eight new board members. A member of the Virginia Stage Company Board for six years, Brogan is a partner at Crowley, Liberatore, Ryan & Brogan, PC and an influential member of the Hampton Roads Community.

"It is an exciting time here at Virginia Stage Company, and as we gear up for our 41st season we are thrilled with the expertise and passion our new slate of trustees and officers bring to the board." says Producing Artistic Director Tom Quaintance. "Our new President Ann Brogan brings clear leadership, tireless energy and is a tenacious advocate for the arts in Hampton Roads."

"My husband and I have been fans of Virginia Stage Company since we moved here in 1986. We have seen VSC grow from the new kid on the arts block to a leader in our burgeoning arts community." says new Board of Trustees President Ann Brogan. "I am honored to serve Virginia Stage Company as president during our 41st season and help our Board of Trustees ensure the Stage Company has the tools and resources to continue to locally produce world class, professional theater for our expanding Hampton Roads audience."

New Trustees include:

Donna Bausch, Executive Director of the Norfolk and Portsmouth Bar Association since 2002, and has served as the Law Librarian at Norfolk Law Library since 1992. Donna volunteers as a docent at The Chrysler Museum of Art and is the Membership Chair of the Auxiliary Board of Directors at The Hermitage Museum.

Giovanni Donatelli, CEO of the Language Group. The Language Group is Inside Business's 2019 Virginia Beach Small Business of the Year Awardee and 2018 Best Places to Work winner.

Tom Nicholson, CEO of the Nicholson Companies. A member of the Board of Directors for Virginia Opera and heavily involved in the philanthropy of the Arts in Hampton Roads.

Thomasina Wright, ISVN Trades Director of Newport News Shipbuilding. Thomasina serves as a board member of BayPort Credit Union and is a member of Jack & Jill of America and Links Inc.

Robert Wojtowicz, Dean of Old Dominion Graduate School. Robert is a highly published Academic, having written many articles, essays, pamphlets, research documents and book, Lewis Mumford and American Modernism: Eutopian Theories for Architecture and Urban Planning.

Sunshine Leinbach, Treasurer of Meredith Construction. Sunshine has served on several boards including Children's Hospital of the King's Daughter and Norfolk Collegiate School.

Carol Mueller, a marketing and sales professional. Carol is currently an Independent Consultant working with clients to develop sales and marketing programs to increase business and creates Public Relations and social events to promote client exposure.

The Virginia Stage Company Board of Trustees is an integral part of leading Virginia Stage in serving Hampton Roads through the performing arts. The new Board President and Trustees will advise the Company in ushering in an ambitious 41st season at the Wells Theatre. The 2019-2020 season includes two musicals, two Christmas shows, two plays with music, and a reimagined Jane Austen classic. Single tickets for all Season 41 shows go on sale August 13. More information at vastage.org

Virginia Stage Company is Virginias leading theatre destination, serving an audience of over 70,000 annually, both at the Wells Theatre and throughout the community. Virginia Stage Company's mission is to "enrich, educate, and entertain the region by creating and producing theatrical art of the highest quality."





