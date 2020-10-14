Virginia Children's Theatre Selects 10 Performers for Youth Professional Ensemble

Youth Professional Ensemble was revived during the Company’s 2019-2020 Season.

Virginia Children's Theatre has announced the ten performers that have been chosen for the esteemed Youth Professional Ensemble at VCT. The Youth Professional Ensemble is a year round conservatory-type instructional experience.

Youth Professional Ensemble was revived during the Company's 2019-2020 Season. YPE is a prestigious and competitive ensemble that began masterclass instruction this Fall. Along with VCT's professional mainstage productions for schools and families, VCT also runs a Theatre Academy that offers young people in the community year-round high-quality theatre education. This professional ensemble consists of ten of the best performers in the Roanoke Valley and beyond. These young performers have been recognized for their talent, work ethic, growth, and commitment to VCT. The group was selected by invitation and audition only.

YPE meets weekly and is comprised of 90 minutes of technique and 90 minutes of ensemble work, focusing on multiple aspects of performance arts. Topics covered in this class include Meisner technique, on-camera technique, viewpoints & movement, method acting, script analysis, dance calls, acting through song, vocal technique, repertoire building, audition preparation and playwriting.

As a part of YPE, students also receive private coaching, a specialty masterclass each week led by different visiting theatre professionals and multiple performance opportunities throughout the community.

"The VCT Youth Professional Ensemble allows the opportunity for our academy students to experience what it's like to be a professional performer," says VCT Director of Education Brynn Scozzari. "We offer them roles on the mainstage, in community outreach, and in our educational programming so that they can get a holistic understanding about what it means to be a professional performer/artist. Each and every one of these students is challenged to raise the bar, and they meet us there exceptionally!"

THE 2020 YOUTH PROFESSIONAL ENSEMBLE



Ben Armstrong- Magna Vista High School

Hannah Cecil- Salem High School

Zachary Conklin- Homeschooled

Olivia Goodman- Patrick Henry High School

Anna Locklear- Homeschooled

Carter Mullins- William Byrd High School

Jack Plogger- Patrick Henry High School

Ann Marie Thorell- Hidden Valley High School

Kennady Wade- Patrick Henry High School

Caroline Weston- Cave Spring High School

