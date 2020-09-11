Virginia Children's Theatre Adds Two Members To Their Team

Emma Sala And Trey Coates-Mitchell to join the team.

Producing Artistic Director, Brett J. Roden, announced today that Virginia Children's Theatre (VCT) has added two Roanoke natives to the team.

Emma Sala joins the company as the Education Associate and Trey Coates-Mitchell will serve as the Choreographer for the upcoming production of SONGS OF THE PAST: A VCT CONCERT.

As Education Associate, Emma Sala will teach multiple VCT Academy Classes including Creative Drama, Elementary Ensemble Acting, and she will co-teach Elementary Musical Theatre. Ms. Sala has been a part of VCT from the beginning, having been a youth performer in the very first production.

In addition to choreographing the outdoor concert SONGS OF THE PAST: A VCT CONCERT, Trey Coates-Mitchell will also perform the roles of Snoopy (reprising his 2018 role from You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown) and Cat in the Hat.

"The educational avenue at VCT is growing immensely alongside the successful developments that are happening on the professional mainstage," says Director of Education, Brynn Scozzari. "We are incredibly excited to bring Emma Sala on board as our Education Associate. She is bright, passionate, and a dedicated educator as well as a versatile and talented performer! I am especially thrilled to be able to collaborate with her!"

"We are thrilled to have Trey back with us at VCT," says Producing Artistic Director Brett J. Roden. "His expertise, professionalism, kind heart and artistic excellence are surely a treasure to our organization. We are blessed to have a NYC based choreographer/ educator in residence with us this fall. Trey has graced our stage from the beginning of our existence and we are thrilled to now have him on our creative team!"

Shows View More Central Virginia Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You