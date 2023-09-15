Václav Luks Leads The Handel And Haydn Orchestra As He Continues His Exploration Of Beethoven's Symphonies

Esteemed Czech conductor Václav Luks returns to Boston to lead the H+H Orchestra in a rousing Beethoven symphony. Luks Leads Beethoven features a pair of works from Beethoven and an H+H premiere from Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel, sister of famed composer Felix Mendelssohn, at Symphony Hall October 27 + 29, 2023. Tickets are available now at HandelandHaydn.org.

Luks Leads Beethoven will begin with Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel's Overture in C Major. Fanny was a piano prodigy, but never got a chance to work professionally in music due to social pressures and attitudes of her time. She advised her brother Felix throughout his life and even wrote several pieces that he published under his own name. Written in 1832, the Overture is her only purely orchestral work and remained unpublished during her lifetime. The beautifully structured piece builds off a slow introduction before expertly blending horns and strings, increasing the excitement before a stunning finale. This will be the first time H+H performs the work.

World renowned fortepiano specialist Lukáš Vondráček will then make his H+H debut in Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3. First performed by Beethoven himself in 1803, this work will give Vondráček room to demonstrate why he is one of the most in-demand fortepiano experts performing today. Luks Leads Beethoven will conclude with Beethoven's effervescent Eighth, which he called “my little Symphony in F.” Luks expertly guides H+H through this light-hearted work full of joy in a performance that is not to be missed.

“This is Beethoven as it was meant to be heard, on a fortepiano performed by a world-class musician,” said David Snead, Philip and Marjorie Gerdine President and CEO of the Handel and Haydn Society. “A true treat for our audience as Luks transforms the works of Beethoven, breathing new life into them for our modern ears.”

Conductor Václav Luks is founder and artistic director of the Prague baroque orchestra Collegium 1704 and of the vocal ensemble Collegium Vocale 1704. He made his Handel and Haydn Society debut during the 2021-22 season with a program that included Beethoven's Seventh Symphony and has become a frequent collaborator leading the H+H Chorus and Orchestra in memorable performances of Beethoven's Eroica and Handel's Messiah.

At the age of four Lukáš Vondráček made his first public concert appearance, and by ten, embarked on his first international tour. As a fifteen-year-old in 2002, he made his debut with the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra and Vladimir Ashkenazy which was followed by a major US tour in 2003. His natural and assured musicality and remarkable technique have long marked him as a gifted and mature musician. He has achieved worldwide recognition receiving many international awards, foremost the Grand Prix at the 2016 Concours Reine Elisabeth in Brussels alongside first prizes at the Hilton Head and San Marino International Piano Competitions and Unisa International Piano Competition in Pretoria, South Africa, as well as the Raymond E. Buck Jury Discretionary Award at the 2009 International Van Cliburn Piano Competition.

Vondráček is one of the most in demand keyboard soloists in the classical world. He just wrapped up engagements with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Orchestre National de Lille, New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and Dresden Philharmonic Orchestra.

The 2023-24 Season

Israel in Egypt Oct 6 + 8, 2023 Symphony Hall

Luks Leads Beethoven Oct 27 + 29, 2023 Symphony Hall

Handel's Messiah Nov 24 + 25 + 26, 2023 Symphony Hall

Baroque Christmas Dec 14 + 17, 2023 NEC's Jordan Hall

The British Masters Feb 2 + 4, 2024 NEC's Jordan Hall

Harry, Haydn + Mozart Feb 23 + 25, 2024 Symphony Hall

Beethoven 9 Mar 15 + 16, 2024 Symphony Hall

Bach + Telemann Mar 22 + 24, 2024 NEC's Jordan Hall

Bach B Minor Mass Apr 5 + 7, 2024 Symphony Hall

Brahms Requiem Apr 19 + 21, 2024 Symphony Hall

Brandenburg Concertos May 2 + 3 + 4, 2024 Sanders Theatre & NEC's Jordan Hall

