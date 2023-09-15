Václav Luks Leads The Handel And Haydn Orchestra As He Continues His Exploration Of Beethoven's Symphonies

Václav Luks leads the Handel and Haydn Orchestra in a rousing exploration of Beethoven's symphonies.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 2 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look! Photo 3 Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look!
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Václav Luks Leads The Handel And Haydn Orchestra As He Continues His Exploration Of Beethoven's Symphonies

Václav Luks Leads The Handel And Haydn Orchestra As He Continues His Exploration Of Beethoven's Symphonies

Esteemed Czech conductor Václav Luks returns to Boston to lead the H+H Orchestra in a rousing Beethoven symphony. Luks Leads Beethoven features a pair of works from Beethoven and an H+H premiere from Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel, sister of famed composer Felix Mendelssohn, at Symphony Hall October 27 + 29, 2023. Tickets are available now at HandelandHaydn.org

Luks Leads Beethoven will begin with Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel's Overture in C Major. Fanny was a piano prodigy, but never got a chance to work professionally in music due to social pressures and attitudes of her time. She advised her brother Felix throughout his life and even wrote several pieces that he published under his own name. Written in 1832, the Overture is her only purely orchestral work and remained unpublished during her lifetime. The beautifully structured piece builds off a slow introduction before expertly blending horns and strings, increasing the excitement before a stunning finale. This will be the first time H+H performs the work.

World renowned fortepiano specialist Lukáš Vondráček will then make his H+H debut in Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3. First performed by Beethoven himself in 1803, this work will give Vondráček room to demonstrate why he is one of the most in-demand fortepiano experts performing today. Luks Leads Beethoven will conclude with Beethoven's effervescent Eighth, which he called “my little Symphony in F.”  Luks expertly guides H+H through this light-hearted work full of joy in a performance that is not to be missed.

“This is Beethoven as it was meant to be heard, on a fortepiano performed by a world-class musician,” said David Snead, Philip and Marjorie Gerdine President and CEO of the Handel and Haydn Society. “A true treat for our audience as Luks transforms the works of Beethoven, breathing new life into them for our modern ears.”

Conductor Václav Luks is founder and artistic director of the Prague baroque orchestra Collegium 1704 and of the vocal ensemble Collegium Vocale 1704. He made his Handel and Haydn Society debut during the 2021-22 season with a program that included Beethoven's Seventh Symphony and has become a frequent collaborator leading the H+H Chorus and Orchestra in memorable performances of Beethoven's Eroica and Handel's Messiah. 

At the age of four Lukáš Vondráček made his first public concert appearance, and by ten, embarked on his first international tour. As a fifteen-year-old in 2002, he made his debut with the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra and Vladimir Ashkenazy which was followed by a major US tour in 2003. His natural and assured musicality and remarkable technique have long marked him as a gifted and mature musician. He has achieved worldwide recognition receiving many international awards, foremost the Grand Prix at the 2016 Concours Reine Elisabeth in Brussels alongside first prizes at the Hilton Head and San Marino International Piano Competitions and Unisa International Piano Competition in Pretoria, South Africa, as well as the Raymond E. Buck Jury Discretionary Award at the 2009 International Van Cliburn Piano Competition.

Vondráček is one of the most in demand keyboard soloists in the classical world. He just wrapped up engagements with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Orchestre National de Lille, New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and Dresden Philharmonic Orchestra.

The 2023-24 Season

Israel in Egypt                   Oct 6 + 8, 2023                 Symphony Hall       

Luks Leads Beethoven      Oct 27 + 29, 2023              Symphony Hall

Handel's Messiah              Nov 24 + 25 + 26, 2023     Symphony Hall

Baroque Christmas            Dec 14 + 17, 2023             NEC's Jordan Hall

The British Masters           Feb 2 + 4, 2024                 NEC's Jordan Hall

Harry, Haydn + Mozart      Feb 23 + 25, 2024             Symphony Hall

Beethoven 9                     Mar 15 + 16, 2024             Symphony Hall

Bach + Telemann              Mar 22 + 24, 2024             NEC's Jordan Hall

Bach B Minor Mass           Apr 5 + 7, 2024                 Symphony Hall

Brahms Requiem              Apr 19 + 21, 2024              Symphony Hall

Brandenburg Concertos     May 2 + 3 + 4, 2024          Sanders Theatre & NEC's Jordan Hall

Individual tickets and subscription packages from 3 to 11 concerts are now available with access to the best seats at great savings and may be purchased by calling 617-262.1815 or visiting Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Central Virginia

1
George Mason Universitys School of Theater and College of Visual and Performing Arts Offic Photo
George Mason University's School of Theater and College of Visual and Performing Arts' Office of Diversity and Inclusion Host Networking Event

George Mason University’s School of Theater and College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA)’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion will present Cultivating 21st-Century Audiences, a networking event and panel discussion on October 2, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m. Learn more about the event here!

2
Neal Barnard to Host Music And Benefit Event At NARO Cinema In Norfolk This Month Photo
Neal Barnard to Host Music And Benefit Event At NARO Cinema In Norfolk This Month

Dr. Neal Barnard, renowned physician, animal rights advocate, best-selling author as well as guitarist and composer, will host a special event celebrating the music of his band, CarbonWorks.

3
MONARCH: A MEXICAN AMERICAN MUSICAL Comes to Creative Cauldron Photo
MONARCH: A MEXICAN AMERICAN MUSICAL Comes to Creative Cauldron

Monarch: A Mexican American Musical written by Alexandria, VA writer, Mayu Molina Lehmann and award-winning Mexican composer, Alfonso Molina, comes to Creative Cauldron in October. Learn more about the musical and how to purchase tickets here!

4
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

What's GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL All About? The Creative Team Explains! Video
What's GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL All About? The Creative Team Explains!
Dana Steingold Shares Why Audiences Need to Pay a Visit to THE COTTAGE Video
Dana Steingold Shares Why Audiences Need to Pay a Visit to THE COTTAGE
Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Featurette Video
Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Featurette
View all Videos

Central Virginia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Bridges of Madison County
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (9/20-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Let The Right One In
VCUarts Theatre (10/05-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Three Musketeers
Virginia Stage Company (3/06-3/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Berta, Berta
Firehouse Theatre (9/29-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Agatha Christie's A Murder is Announced
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach (3/22-4/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lay It Down: The Music of the Everly Brothers
Virginia Stage Company (5/08-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Ferguson Center for the Arts [Concert Hall] (4/09-4/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Outsider
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach (5/17-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Indecent
Generic Theater (5/17-6/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Viewing Room
Generic Theater (2/09-2/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You