Tony-Nominated WAITRESS Begins At Virginia Repertory Theatre In June

Virginia Repertory Theatre has announced Waitress, the Tony-nominated Broadway sensation, with music and lyrics by Grammy award winner Sara Bareilles, is coming to the Arenstein Stage at the historic November Theatre June 21 through August 3.

Unsatisfied as a waitress working in a small-town diner, Jenna dreams of a life beyond bad tips and her complicated marriage. When a nearby baking contest offers the chance of escape, Jenna finds the courage to take her long-abandoned dreams off the shelf with the support of her fellow waitresses, loyal customers, and an unexpected romance.

“Waitress is a recipe for life with just the right ingredients: an appetizing score, a bittersweet book, and a happy ending,” said Virginia Repertory Theatre Artistic Director, Rick Hammerly. “It's a story that reminds us to follow our dreams, embrace change, and to look for joy in the unexpected. We are so excited to welcome Richmond audiences to savor this delicious production.”

Virginia Rep is looking to cast 2-3 young performers for the role of Lulu for Waitress.

⁣⁣Designed to be a child-friendly, low-stakes audition process led by the theatre's education team - auditions will be held May 15 (4-5PM) and May 17 (10-11AM) at the November Theatre Complex (114 W Broad Street).⁣⁣ ⁣⁣Please visit va-rep.org/auditions for more information and to schedule an audition.

Waitress concludes programming for Virginia Rep's 2024-25 Season - an existential season that twice saw the theatre on the brink of closure. "We are immensely grateful to the Richmond community for twice coming to our rescue.", said Managing Director Klaus Schuller. "We won't take that support for granted, and as we plan our 2025-26 season, we are committed not only to great theatre and education, but to responsibility and sustainability.”

The theatre will release its 2025/2026 Season programming on May 20th, 2025.

Directed by Artistic Director Rick Hammerly, Waitress features a cast and creative team of exciting new artists and Richmond favorites. Featuring Emelie Faith Thompson (Mamma Mia!, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime at Virginia Rep) as Jenna. She is joined by New York based actress Miya Bass (The Voice, X-Factor, and Steve Harvey's radio star competition) as Becky and Kylee Márquez-Downie (H*tler's Tasters, 5th Wall Theatre) as Dawn. The cast also features Bear Manescalchi (National Tour TINA - The Tina Turner Musical), Terence Sullivan (Into the Woods, Richmond Shakespeare), and Cooper Grodin (National Tour Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables).

Tickets are on sale and now at www.va-rep.org or by calling the box office at (804) 282-2620. Performances are available Thursday, Friday, and Saturdays at 7:00 PM, Saturdays at 2PM, Sundays at 3PM, and select Wednesday evenings and matinees.

