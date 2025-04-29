The Driver Era And Sam Hunt Added To 2025 Lineup At ATLANTIC UNION BANK AFTER HOURS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two new shows have been added to the 2025 lineup at SERVPRO presents Atlantic Union Bank After Hours in Doswell, Virginia. Music duo The Driver Era with brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 and K95 Sunday in the Country with Sam Hunt on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

With THE DRIVER ERA, brothers Rocky and Ross Lynch are constantly chasing the objectively good. Sure, writing a song they like is what gets the process going, but on their new album Obsession, the bar for what made the final cut was raised significantly higher. Rocky and Ross, who handled the vast majority of the songwriting and production themselves, wanted to create something unimpeachable, something that honored the confidence they had been fostering since their early days in the pop supergroup R5. With Obsession, they have written the songs they’ve always heard in their head, with the confidence and maturity of artists who have been in this game for a long time. Call it The Platonic Ideal of THE DRIVER ERA.

While the band is thrilled about their new album making its way into homes around the globe, the true mark of the music’s impact will be on stage, where Rocky and Ross have made a name for themselves thanks to their electrifying live show. THE DRIVER ERA is celebrated for their performances, a skill honed over the years thanks to their relentless work ethic and willingness to travel anywhere at any time to connect with their fans.

Ross and Rocky Lynch see THE DRIVER ERA as a place where they can share experimentations with their most devoted fans — wax philosophically on music, life, and everything in between. The band, as an independent entity, is a shared experience with everyone who helps support it. That’s why their songs have found such a wide audience and become so cherished.

Sam Hunt is a five-time GRAMMY-nominated, Diamond-selling, award-winning hitmaker. He scored his 10th No. 1 with two-week chart-topping, Platinum-selling hit, “Outskirts,” featured on his 2024 four-track EP, LOCKED UP. LOCKED UP is the follow-up to Hunt’s sophomore album SOUTHSIDE, which debuted to critical acclaim landing at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart. Named one of the Best Albums of the Year by The New York Times and US Weekly, the Platinum-selling project features 12 songs all written by Hunt including his No. 1 hits “Kinfolks,” “Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90’s,” one of NPR’s Best Songs of 2020 “Hard To Forget,” and his three-week No. 1, Diamond-selling, GRAMMY-nominated smash, “Body Like A Back Road.”

SOUTHSIDE follows Hunt’s GRAMMY-nominated, Triple-Platinum-selling debut album, MONTEVALLO, which also topped the Billboard Country Albums chart and produced four No. 1 singles. All ten tracks on MONTEVALLO are RIAA certified with seven achieving Platinum or Multi-Platinum status including “Leave the Night On,” “House Party,” “Take Your Time,” “Break Up In A Small Town,” “Speakers,” and “Make You Miss Me.”

Tickets are on sale now for Yung Gravy on June 14th, Jake Owen and Uncle Kracker on June 27th, Darius Rucker on July 11th, Russell Dickerson on July 18th, Billy Currington and Kip Moore on July 26th, Foreigner on July 30th, John Fogerty on August 1st, Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler on August 16th, and Chase Rice on August 30th. Additional shows will be announced soon for the 2025 concert season.

Insiders Club memberships and Season Passes for the 2025 concert season are on sale now. SERVPRO presents Atlantic Union Bank After Hours Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming concert season. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com.

Tickets for The Driver Era on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 and K95 Sunday in the Country with Sam Hunt on Sunday, August 17, 2025 go on sale Friday, May 2 at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. Gates open at 5:30 PM; shows start at 7:00 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. SERVPRO presents Atlantic Union Bank After Hours is located at 39 Meadow Farm Rd., Doswell, VA 23047.

