THE TURN OF THE SCREW: THE MUSICAL Comes to Creative Cauldron

Opening the 2025–26 season, Creative Cauldron will present a professional production of The Turn of the Screw: The Musical. Adapted from the 1898 Novella written by Henry James, this unique version features the original music by Associate Artistic Director Matt Conner, libretto and lyrics by Stephen Gregory Smith. Directed by Artistic Associate Matt Conner, the production features Paige Rammelkamp as Music Director. Sponsored by Mark Werblood & Serene Feldman Werblood, the show runs from October 2 to June 26, 2025. Press Night will be held on Saturday, October 4 at 7:30 PM.

This production will feature a cast of seven professional actors in an adaptation of Henry James's classic ghost story that will haunt you long after the final note.

The Turn of the Screw received its world premiere at Creative Cauldron in 2015, as part of the “Bold New Works for Intimate Stages” initiative. This musical adaptation of the Henry James classic ghost story was hailed by critics as “hypnotic and unnerving.” The story follows a governess who takes a position caring for two children on a remote country estate. She soon has experiences, eerie encounters and becomes convinced that her wards are being haunted by the spirits of two former employees. Told through the musical genius of Conner and Smith, Creative Cauldron’s musical revival of this chilling psychological thriller will keep audiences on the edge of their seats!

“Henry James’ haunting story has remained relevant for more than a century, inspiring countless adaptations- from films to opera to stage plays - because it speaks to timeless questions of fear, repression, and the unknown. Our musical version is part of that legacy, and I am thrilled to revisit it with Creative Cauldron’s extraordinary cast. Having Susan Derry return as Ms. Giddens is a gift - her performance brings both the fragility and the fierce determination the role demands, and with this company around her, including multiple Helen Hayes Award Recipients, and DC Theatre favorite, Bobby Smith, audiences are in for a truly chilling and moving experience.” said Associate Artistic Director and writer of the show, Matt Conner.

Cast and Creative Team

The talented cast of The Turn of The Screw: The Musical consists of familiar faces to the Creative Cauldron stage. Including Broadway veteran Susan Derry (Ms. Giddens) who originated the role of Ms. Giddens in the 2015 world premiere of The Turn of The Screw, Helen Hayes Award winner Bobby Smith (The Uncle), along with June Tuss (Flora), Karen Kelleher (Mrs. Grose), and Gretchen Midgley Kaylor (U/S Giddens/Grose/Jessel). Making their debuts on the Cauldron stage are John Poncey (Miles), Christian Montgomery (Quint), Marcy Ledvinka (Miss. Jessel), and Anthony Graf (U/S Quint/Miles).

Joining Matt Conner, Stephen Gregory Smith and Paige Rammelkamp on the creative team is Resident Artist Margie Jervis as the Set Designer and Properties, and Tessa Grippaudo as the Costume Designer. Lynn Joslin is the Lighting Designer, Teddy Wiant as Technical Director and Nicholas J Goodman is the Stage Manager.