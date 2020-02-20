THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA McBRIDE Comes to Virginia Stage Company

Casey is down on his luck. Recently fired from his gig as an Elvis impersonator, he scrambles to pay his rent and support his newly pregnant wife. When a new drag show replaces his act, Casey trades in his jumpsuit for a dress and finds that he has a whole lot to learn about show business-and himself. This music-filled comedy explores the art of finding your true voice, with loads of laughs and dance numbers along the way.

The Legend of Georgia McBride, whose playwright Matthew Lopez was just honored by the Human Rights Campaign with the Equality Award, begins performances March 4 with an official opening March 7 and runs through March 22. Tickets for each performance start as low as $25 for children under 12 and discounts are available for groups, students, and members of the military and veterans. Buy tickets early for the best seats at the best prices. For more information about group tickets and events, contact Holly Rice at groups@vastage.org.

Virginia Stage Company patrons are invited to a bourbon tasting hosted by Ironclad Distillery on March 12 at 6:30 PM. The event will be held in the Tazewell Lounge of the Wells Theatre and is an additional $10. March 12th also marks the return of "Night Out" where readers of Outwire757 will enjoy a special offer. Guests of Night Out will get to enjoy the Ironclad Bourbon tasting and also get to mingle with a drag entertainer or two. Be sure to visit Outwire757.com for the special offer.

Mermaid Winery will be hosting a wine tasting on March 19 at 6:30 PM. The event will be held in the Tazewell Lounge of the Wells Theatre and is an additional $10.

Interviews can be arranged with actors, crew, creative team, or staff of Virginia Stage Company. All reviews are welcome, and tickets can be provided to anyone who wishes to see the production for these purposes.

Virginia Stage Company is southeastern Virginia's leading theatre destination, serving an audience of over 58,000 annually both at the Wells Theatre and throughout the community. Virginia Stage Company's mission is to "enrich, educate, and entertain the region by creating and producing theatrical art of the highest quality."





