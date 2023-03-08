THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME to be Presented at Generic Theater This Month

Generic Theater's 42nd season continues with The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, the Olivier and Tony award-winning play based on the novel by Mark Haddon and adapted by Simon Stephens. Jason Kypros directs this production, running weekends March 10th - 25th at Generic Theater, Norfolk's literal underground theater located in the basement of Chrysler Hall.

Director Jason Kypros asks the audience to ponder the question: What is reality? "It's a simple question that, depending on your unique individual perspective, has multiple answers," observes Kypros. "In many ways our 'reality' is really our perception. Our individual realities are sometimes vastly different from others' yet we still exist in the same space together."

In The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, 15-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain. He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. Now it is 7 minutes after midnight, and Christopher stands beside his neighbor's dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, and he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.

Kypros notes that for Christopher, "His reality is a world where sequences and literal face value information define his space and his relationship to others. Some may think Christopher lucky. He is not saddled with the emotional burdens that so many of us grapple with every day. But that is a flaw in our own perception. Christopher feels love and anger and joy and all the things everyone else does, he just doesn't express it the same way."

Generic Theater's production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time features new and returning Generic performers, including Sean Morillo as Christopher, Tiff Siddiky as Siobhan, Matt Friedman as Ed, and Michelle Jenkins as Judy. Additionally, Sheryl Harris, Drew Willis, Steven West, James McDaniel, Monica Kello, and Victoria Blake each play multiple parts and voices throughout the performance.

Kypros is thrilled to make his Generic Theater directing debut and believes that Christopher's journey can serve as an inspiration. "If we are honest with others and ourselves, if we can be brave enough to do hard things, and have hard conversations with ourselves and others, we'll find that reality is malleable and we can do anything."

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time runs weekends from March 10th - 25th. Friday and Saturday evening performances are at 8:00pm and Sunday performances are at 2:30pm. Generic's black-box theater is located in the basement of Chrysler Hall in Norfolk. Tickets are $18 in advance or $20 same day, with discounts for military, senior, and student patrons, and can be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2229369®id=119&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.generictheater.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

About Generic Theater

Generic Theater is Norfolk, Virginia's literal underground theater, located in the basement of Chrysler Hall. Since 1981, Generic Theater has been the area's "Off-Broadway" playhouse, producing plays and public programs that challenge and delight audiences, take risks, and are unlikely to be seen anywhere else. Generic Theater is committed to innovative productions of contemporary works, new plays, and reinterpretations of the classics. We explore issues of importance to our diverse community via provocative works and collaborative partnerships. We provide experienced artists and technicians space to craft great theater while also seeking to nurture and develop new talent in Hampton Roads. Learn more at GenericTheater.org or @GenericTheater on Facebook and Instagram and Twitter.