Bring a team or fly solo and win prizes by dropping knowledge in a trivia competition, then duking it out in a karaoke battle!

By: Feb. 02, 2024

THE COMEDY KARAOKE TRIVIA FUNTIME SHOW With Daphne London Returns April 13

Click Here, which produces some of the best events in the DC area, returns with its new one-of-a-kind blend of entertainment!

Click Here is on Saturday, April 13th, at 7:30pm.

Bring a team or fly solo and win prizes by dropping knowledge in a trivia competition, then duking it out in a karaoke battle!

This fantastic event is every month at Highline RxR, located at 2010 Crystal Drive, Arlington VA 22202.

Hosted by Christian Hunt, this amazing experience features comedy from the DC area's finest comics. Our headliner for April's show is the hilarious Daphne London!

Here's how it works: 

1. We start with three rounds of top-of-the-line trivia

2. Then we have a world-class stand-up comedy performance

3. And finally, the top three teams in the trivia standings send up one player each for a karaoke battle, and the audience determines the winner

4. After the competition, we will pivot to a regular sign-up karaoke night, so everyone gets a chance to sing

Tickets are only $10 per person when you reserve a group of six to eight people. Individual tickets are $15 per person.

EVERY attendee can participate! Or you can simply come to enjoy the festivities.

There is FREE parking in the lot next to Highline RxR, located at 2144 Crystal Dr, Arlington VA, 22202. Highline RxR is also a 5-minute walk from the Crystal City Metro Station.

To purchase tickets, click HERE

For our full schedule of events, visit Click Here.

For questions and information, email us at capitalcityshowcase@gmail.com




