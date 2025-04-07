Russell Dickerson and John Fogerty Will Perform at SERVPRO Presents Atlantic Union Bank After Hours

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two new shows have been added to the 2025 lineup at SERVPRO presents Atlantic Union Bank After Hours in Doswell, Virginia. Country singer-songwriter Russell Dickerson will perform on Friday, July 18, 2025 and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty performs on Friday, August 1, 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 11, 2025 at 10:00 AM at ww.afterhoursconcertseries.com. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for through April 17th, while supplies last.

Russell Dickerson is known for his electrifying performances and "unstoppable energy fans can't get enough of” (E! News). After bursting onto the scene, the Tennessee native quickly stood out from the pack as he released four consecutive career-starting singles that reached No. One on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Since then, Dickerson has earned platinum or better status on singles including “Yours" (3X Platinum), "Blue Tacoma” (2X Platinum), "Every Little Thing" (Platinum), "Love You Like I Used To" (Platinum), and “She Likes It” ft. Jake Scott (2X Platinum). Just last year, he clocked his fifth No. One with “God Gave Me A Girl.” Last year, he released "Good Day To Have A Great Day,” followed by his single “Bones,” which was the biggest radio debut of his career.

John Fogerty is a true American treasure. As founder of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty's career spans 50 years and he is hailed as one of the most influential musicians in rock history. As the writer, singer and producer of numerous classic hits including “Born on the Bayou,” “Green River,” “Proud Mary,” and “Bad Moon Rising,” Fogerty is a Grammy winner who has been honored as one of the 100 Greatest Guitarists, 100 Greatest Songwriters, and 100 Greatest Singers by Rolling Stone. Earning induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Baseball Hall of Fame, he is also a New York Times best-selling author for his memoir, Fortunate Son: My Life, My Music. In January 2023 he regained control over his works, acquiring majority interest of his worldwide publishing rights from Concord. Currently on a worldwide Celebration Tour, Fogerty is now performing his classic songs, with his two sons, for the first time since owning his catalog of songs which have resonated with fans for over five decades.

Tickets are on sale now for Yung Gravy on June 14th, Jake Owen and Uncle Kracker on June 27th, Darius Rucker on July 11th, Billy Currington and Kip Moore on July 26th, Foreigner on July 30th, Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler on August 2nd, and Chase Rice on August 30th. Additional shows will be announced soon for the 2025 concert season.

