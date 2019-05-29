Photo Flash: THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY Comes To Swift Creek Mill Theatre

Yet another terrific script from the authors of "The Dixie Swim Club," "The Hallelujah Girls," and "Always a Bridesmaid," this delightful laugh-a-minute comedy tells the story of four unique women who are drawn together by fate - and an impromptu happy hour - and decide it's high time to reclaim their enthusiasm for life. A joyful and touching romp!

Regularly priced tickets to "The Savannah Sipping Society" at Swift Creek Mill are $40; however, at Pay-What-You-Can on May 30, the price is up to the guests.

The Mill is committed to making live, professional theatre accessible to all audiences, regardless of budget. Managing Director Steven Koehler has had success with similar programs at other theatres, in more urban environments. Perhaps that is why this program is so important: the need for arts exposure is tremendous in the surrounding areas.

The May 30 performance of "The Savannah Sipping Society" starts at 8 PM. Doors open at 7 PM. There is no dinner service this evening. Seats are available at the door only.





