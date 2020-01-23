Pamala Stanley Comes To The Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach

Join Little Theatre of Virginia Beach and LGBT Life Center as local Billboard Chart Topper Pamala Stanley takes to the LTVB Stage for a Mardi Gras party of fun and fabulous proportions!

Kick off your Mardi Gras celebration with Little Theatre of Virginia Beach & LGBT Life Center for our first Spotlight Series performance of 2020 as we bring local legend, Pamala Stanley, back to Hampton Roads for two nights only! A Billboard chart topping performer whose hits include "This Is Hot," "I Don't Want To Talk About It" and "Coming Out Of Hiding." Ms. Stanley helped kick off the Disco craze and usher in dance shows such as Dance Fever and American Bandstand. Her high energy shows and versatile musical interests bring together everything from Disco, to Lady Gaga, to Broadway show tunes! So grab your bellbottoms and beads and join us for a Mardi Gras party only theatre people could throw!

Performances run February 21st & 22nd at 8PM at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach and include a complimentary pre-show cocktail hour beginning at 7PM prior to each performance as well as a post-show meet and greet. All tickets are $35 for this memorable night of fun, fabulousness and fans!

The cabaret runs Friday, February 21st and Saturday February 22nd at 8PM at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach. General Admission tickets are $35 and include a pre-show cocktail hour beginning at 7PM. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ltvb.com or you can leave a voicemail for the LTVB box office at (757) 428-9233.





