Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
MONARCH: A MEXICAN AMERICAN MUSICAL Comes to Creative Cauldron Photo
MONARCH: A MEXICAN AMERICAN MUSICAL Comes to Creative Cauldron

Monarch: A Mexican American Musical written by Alexandria, VA writer, Mayu Molina Lehmann and award-winning Mexican composer, Alfonso Molina, comes to Creative Cauldron in October. Learn more about the musical and how to purchase tickets here!

2
The New Theatre At Firehouse Presents The Virginia Premiere Of BERTA, BERTA By Angelica Ch Photo
The New Theatre At Firehouse Presents The Virginia Premiere Of BERTA, BERTA By Angelica Chéri

Firehouse Theatre in collaboration with The Conciliation Project presents the Virginia premiere of BERTA, BERTA.

3
Live Arts Expectations 2023-24 Season To Open In Downtown Charlottesville This September Photo
Live Arts Expectations 2023-24 Season To Open In Downtown Charlottesville This September

Live Arts Theater has announced a dynamic lineup of four plays, a powerhouse musical, and a new works festival for its 2023/24 Expectations Season. The 33rd anniversary season opens with Anton Chekhov's UNCLE VANYA performed in rotating repertory with LIFE SUCKS. by Aaron Posner, followed by a holiday offering-the sequel to Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice-MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon. The Tony award-winning musical KINKY BOOTS hits the Live Arts stage in the new year, with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein, followed by the Virginia premiere of the powerful two-hander FIREFLIES by Donja R. Love. The Expectations Season closes with the return of the Live Arts WATERWORKS festival, a month-long celebration of new theatrical works that brought in more than 600 submissions and engaged hundreds of volunteers during its inaugural year.

4
Traveling Players Hosts Open House With Free Acting Class for Kids in Grades 2-12 Photo
Traveling Players Hosts Open House With Free Acting Class for Kids in Grades 2-12

On Saturday, September 2, Traveling Players will host an Open House at their Studio in Tysons Corner Center.  Kids can participate in a free class, led by Traveling Players professional teaching artists. 

Recommended For You