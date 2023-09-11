Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!
Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards.
The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.
|A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach (11/17-12/10)
|Bright Star
Mill Mountain Theatre (9/13-10/01)
|Indecent
Generic Theater (5/17-6/02)
|The Bridges of Madison County
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (9/20-11/12)
|Elf the Musical
Mill Mountain Theatre (11/29-12/23)
|The Play That Goes Wrong
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach (9/15-10/08)
|Let The Right One In
VCUarts Theatre (10/05-10/08)
|Fiddler on the Roof
Virginia Stage Company (10/04-10/29)
|Disney and Pixar’s FINDING NEMO JR.
Belmont Arts Collaborative (10/06-10/14)
|Stellaluna
Mill Mountain Theatre (10/03-10/29)
