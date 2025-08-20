National Chamber Ensemble Reveals 19th Season: A Celebration of Music From Europe To The Americas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National Chamber Ensemble (NCE) will present its 2025–2026 season, marking the Ensemble’s 19th year of bringing chamber music to the Washington, D.C. area.

The season, titled “A Celebration of Music from Europe to the Americas,” will offer five vibrant programs that span French Impressionism, festive holiday traditions, Broadway and opera classics, Latin American treasures, and two of the most celebrated concertos in the repertoire.

“I am so proud to unveil our dynamic 2025–2026 season as we continue our mission of making classical music accessible, relevant, and inspiring to modern audiences,” said Leo Sushansky, Artistic Director. “These concerts are designed to captivate both lifelong music lovers and those experiencing the magic of chamber music for the first time.”

Audiences can expect a diverse array of experiences across the season. The opening concert, Parisian Dreams: Ravel and Saint-Saëns (November 8, 2025, Gunston Arts Center – Theatre 1), will celebrate the 150th birthday of Maurice Ravel alongside works by Cécile Chaminade and Camille Saint-Saëns, evoking the elegance of Romanticism and the innovation of Impressionism. Holiday Cheer (December 20, 2025, Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington) will continue a beloved tradition, featuring the winners of the Nancy Peery Marriott Young Artist Piano Competition, community student musicians, and the Voce Chamber Singers under the direction of David Mann, capped by an audience carol sing-along.

In February, Chords of Desire: Broadway and Opera Favorites (February 14, 2026, Gunston Arts Center – Theatre 1) will celebrate Valentine’s Day with baritone Anton Belov and soprano Karin Paludan performing iconic arias and Broadway classics. Musical Gems of Ecuador: A Violinist’s Journey (April 11, 2026, Marymount University – Ballston Center Auditorium) will spotlight guest violinist Jorge Saade and works by Claudio Aizaga, Corsino Duran, Enrique Espín-Yépez, and others, offering a rare glimpse into Ecuador’s musical heritage. The season will conclude with Mozart and Brahms: The Great Concertos (June 6, 2026, Gunston Arts Center – Theatre 1), featuring pianist Carlos César Rodríguez in Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 21 “Elvira Madigan” and Artistic Director Leo Sushansky performing Brahms’ monumental Violin Concerto.

SEASON SCHEDULE AT A GLANCE

November 8, 2025 – Parisian Dreams: Ravel and Saint-Saëns (Gunston Arts Center – Theatre 1)

December 20, 2025 – Holiday Cheer (Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington)

February 14, 2026 – Chords of Desire: Broadway and Opera Favorites (Gunston Arts Center – Theatre 1)

April 11, 2026 – Musical Gems of Ecuador: A Violinist’s Journey (Marymount University – Ballston Center Auditorium)

June 6, 2026 – Mozart and Brahms: The Great Concertos (Gunston Arts Center – Theatre 1)

All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. Free parking is available at all locations. For more information call (703) 685-7590.