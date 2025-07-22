NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Comes to the Firehouse Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Firehouse Theatre will present the Broadway hit Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812! A 12 time Tony Award nominee for Best Musical and the winner of the Drama Desk Awards, this play by Dave Malloy opens on Friday August 22nd, 2025, on the Carol Piersol Stage at the Firehouse Theatre, 1609 West Broad Street. Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 will have two Pay-What-You-Will preview performances on Wednesday, August 20th and Thursday, August 21st, and will run through Sunday September 7th, 2025.

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 is a high energy musical adaptation of a 70-page segment from Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace, following Natasha as she navigates social expectations and forbidden affairs while awaiting the return of her lover Pierre. The genre-bending electro pop opera that set Broadway ablaze will launch Firehouse's 2025-26 season! Join Natasha & Pierre as they navigate lust, loneliness, betrayal, and redemption in Moscow's high society during the Napoleonic Wars.

Dave Malloy is an American composer, playwright, lyricist, singer, orchestrator, and actor. He has written several theatrical works, often based on classic works of literature. His other works include Ghost Quartet, a song cycle about "love, death, and whiskey" (produced by Firehouse is 2023); Preludes, a musical fantasia set in the mind of romantic composer Sergei Rachmaninoff (produced by Firehouse is 2018); Octet, a chamber choir musical about internet addiction; and Three Houses, a chamber musical about the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chelsea Burke (she/her) will direct this production and is a theatre and film director originally from Cleveland, Ohio. Favorite theatre directing credits include; Buried Child (Firehouse), The Verge (World Premiere, Firehouse Theatre) How I Learned to Drive, The Revolutionists (Richmond Theatre Critics Circle Award Nominee for Best Play), Grand Concourse (RTCC Awards for Best Play and Best Director of a Play), Level 4 (World Premiere), The Last Five Years, When Last We Flew (TheatreLAB); It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play (Virginia Repertory Theatre); The Rocky Horror Show, Collective Rage, Molly House (World Premiere), Girlfriend, Hand Grenades (Richmond Triangle Players); The Taming of the Shrew (RTCC Nominee Best Direction, Quill Theatre); Anonymous, I and You (Theatre VCU); and In Love and Warcraft (Assistant Direction, Kennedy Center MFA Workshop). Favorite film directing credits include; Shanidar (Remember Tommy Productions) and The Gallery (Hey, Babe! Productions).

The design team includes Costume Designer Ruth Hedberg and sound designer Grace Brown Labelle, with scenic design by Craig Napoliello and lighting design by BJ Wilkinson. Elle Meerovich joins as music director with Nathaniel Shaw as choreographer and assitant director. Dramaturg and assistant to the director will be Claire Whittman and Emily Vial will stage manage.