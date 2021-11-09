Mill Mountain Theatre to Present A CHRISTMAS STORY

Get your Christmas lists together and join 9-year-old Ralphie this holiday season! Returning from Mill Mountain Theatre's 2017 season is, A Christmas Story!

Celebrate the holiday season with Mill Mountain Theatre! Based on the popular movie of the same name, A Christmas Story is the perfect way to kick off your holiday spirit!

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! A Christmas Story returns to the Trinkle MainStage for the 2021 holiday season. This play is a witty adaptation of the classic movie we all know and love. All 9-year-old Ralphie Parker wants for Christmas is a genuine Red Ryder BB gun. But mother, teacher, and even the Santa Claus at Higbee's Department Store tell him the same thing: "You'll shoot your eye out, kid." Follow Ralphie's quest for the gift of his dreams, all while enjoying some favorite elements from the movie: Scut Farkas, the school bully, the Bumpus hounds and the turkey, Flick's tongue on the icy lamppost, and the Old Man's leg lamp. Don't miss this sensational holiday hit on the Trinkle MainStage from December 1st - 23rd.

A Christmas Story will bring back local favorites including, Timothy Booth*, Scott Watson* and Julia VanderVeen*. Additionally, filling the younger roles in this production includes Mill Mountain Theatre's Conservatory students, Calan Johnson, Kayla Ryan Walsh, Belle McNamara, Jack Swank, Emily Mower, Drew D'Allasendro, Eve McLoney Will McLoney and Griffin Shaver.

Broadway's Timothy Booth returns to Roanoke after Mill Mountain Theatre's 2019 production of Mamma Mia! and reprises his role in A Christmas Story after MMT's 2017 production. His Broadway credit includes various roles in Mamma Mia! Mr. Booth has also toured the United States of America in the national tours of Mamma Mia! and She Loves Me.

Griffin Shaver also returns from the 2017 production of A Christmas Story. This time around, he will serve as the Junior Associate Director and as the male swing for this production. Mr. Shaver is also a member of Mill Mountain Theatre's Conservatory program, which teaches performers of all ages theatrical arts through a wide range of courses.

This cast is backed by an all-star creative team with Director and Producing Artistic Director, Ginger Poole. Junior Associate Director Griffin Shaver, Stage Management by Bill Muñoz*, Assistant Stage Management by Kailey Absher*, Scenic Design by Jimmy Ray Ward, Lighting Design by Bill Webb, Props and Technical Direction by Matt Shields, Costume Designs by Jessica Gaffney and Sound Engineering by Savannah Woodruff.

Don't get your tongue stuck, and make sure you secure your tickets to this show the entire family will be sure to enjoy! A Christmas Story will be the final show in Mill Mountain Theatre's 2021 season and will certainly be a show you will not want to miss!

*Appearing Courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

A Christmas Story will be performed in-person on the Trinkle MainStage from December 1st - 23rd. Tickets are $20-38 for performances and $15-25 for preview performances. Tickets can be purchased online at millmountain.org or by calling 540-342-5740.