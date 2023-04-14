Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Live Arts Theater to Present WATERWORKS Festival This Spring

Live Arts Theater to Present WATERWORKS Festival This Spring

The festival will feature four new works in the Spotlight Series, plus a dozen New Works staged readings, LOCALLY SOURCED one-act plays from the Playwrights' Lab.

Apr. 14, 2023  

Live Arts Theater in downtown Charlottesville will present WATERWORKS, a celebration of new theatrical writing across four weekends. This inaugural WATERWORKS festival runs May 12 through June 3, 2023, and features four new works in the Spotlight Series, plus a dozen New Works staged readings, LOCALLY SOURCED one-act plays from the Playwrights' Lab, community intensives, special events, and more.

The 2023 WATERWORKS Festival is presented by The Madwoman Project and sponsored by Pamela Friedman and Ronald Bailey, with support from the Bank of America Foundation and Virginia National Bank.

Charlottesville is a festival town, and Live Arts is excited to add WATERWORKS to the annual lineup! Director of New Works Adrienne Oliver received more than 535 new works submissions from all over the country, reviewed by readers' committees resulting in 62 finalists. To date, 44 actors and 17 directors are signed up to participate in WATERWORKS shows, and the list of festival community volunteers grows daily.

Of the playwrights included in the festival, "over 70% of selected works come from writers who self-identify as historically marginalized artists," Oliver says. "WATERWORKS is a kaleidoscope of offerings; It weaves a dynamic tapestry of theatrical experiences and opportunities for dialogue," she adds.

The WATERWORKS Spotlight Series consists of four new works specially selected to anchor one weekend each of festival programming:

SILAS, THE UNINVITED by Derek J. Snow, directed by Clinton Johnston

SILAS, THE UNINVITED was inspired by the playwright's powerful submission to The Breath Project, a national theatrical coalition formed in response to the murder of George Floyd. Its festival featured 24 world-premiere works from multidisciplinary theater artists of color from around the country.

LOOKING GLASS ELEGY by Robert Wray, directed by Kerry Moran

LOOKING GLASS ELEGY is a pas de deux of performances harmonizing grief and delight, determination and surrender. Featuring a powerhouse solo performance with accompaniment by John D'Earth, it's a quest to make sense of existence and other matters.

UNSUNG STORIES: AN EVENING OF VOICES directed by Edward Warwick-White with musical direction by Kristin Baltes

UNSUNG STORIES features new-to-Live Arts performers, songs, and imaginations as actors explore the deeply human desire to see and be seen, to know and be known, to give and receive love.

#CHARLOTTESVILLE by Priyanka Shetty, directed by Ti Ames

#CHARLOTTESVILLE centers the ongoing pursuit of justice following the fatal attacks of A11/A12 by engaging direct interview and research-based practices to champion survivor voices.

The lineup of New Works readings and performances features:

  • HEARTBEAT OPHELIA by D.L. Siegel

  • SIMPLE FUTURE PAST PERFECT by Jack Karp

  • DON'T HYDROPLANE by Bryan Curtis

  • UNABASHEDLY by Mike Teverbaugh

  • MAGNOLIA AND THE PIG by Ally Karaca

  • BLOOD/SWEAT/TEARS by Ali Keller. A New Musical.

  • THE LAST DAYS OF THE FRANKLINTON HISTORICAL VILLAGE AND SHOPPE by Ron Burch

  • THE BURIALS OF ANDRÉ CAILLOUX by Alan Freeman

  • TALKING TENDERLOIN by Marsha Roberts

  • LIZZIE BORDEN: LIFE AFTER DEATH by William Meurer

WATERWORKS is also proud to feature three co-productions: LOCALLY SOURCED, an evening of short original plays developed by Live Arts Playwrights' Lab; a reading of HITHER, GA by Byron Harris, a full-length play in development at the Charlottesville Playwrights Collective; and a reading of selected scenes from AH WING AND THE AUTOMATON EAGLE by Brandon Zang, co-produced with LingXi Chinese Theatre. LingXi Chinese Theatre is the first nonprofit, student-run Chinese theater group at the University of Virginia.

A complete list of WATERWORKS co-producers and partners includes Live Arts Playwrights' Lab, Charlottesville Playwrights Collective, The Bridge Pai, Common House, Chaski Global, The Breath Project, LingXi Chinese Theatre, Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint, and Bushman Dreyfus Architects.

"See as many WATERWORKS shows as you can," says Artistic Director Susan E. Evans. "Theater is about making connections."

About Live Arts

Live Arts is a volunteer-powered, nonprofit community theater in Downtown Charlottesville and a 501(c)(3) organization. Founded in 1990, Live Arts is celebrating 32 years of forging theater and community. The 2022/23 Transformations Season is made possible by season sponsors Elizabeth and Joe LeVaca, media sponsors C-VILLE Weekly and WTJU 91.1FM, pay-what-you-can sponsor Ting, education sponsor The Local, IT partner PJ Networks Computer Services, and Project Access sponsor Virginia National Bank, and philanthropic gifts by hundreds of theater lovers in our community.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



Virginia Stage Company Announces 45th Season Photo
Virginia Stage Company Announces 45th Season
Virginia Stage Company has announced its 45th season as Hampton Roads' leading professional producing theatre company.  The season will begin in early October as the historic Wells Theatre will undergo some major renovations over the summer, including seat refurbishment and a new state-of-the-art sound system.
LAW & ORDERs Ainsley Seiger Will Lead the Cast of Virginia Theatre Festivals CABARET Photo
LAW & ORDER's Ainsley Seiger Will Lead the Cast of Virginia Theatre Festival's CABARET
The Virginia Theatre Festival has made its first casting announcement for its upcoming 2023 season-opening production of Cabaret. Ainsley Seiger leads the cast as Sally Bowles.
Tony V To Headline Comedy Night At Slaters In Webster On April 21 Photo
Tony V To Headline Comedy Night At Slater's In Webster On April 21
Tony V is heading to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in Webster, MA on Friday, April 21st with special guests Jessica Casciano and James Dorsey. Doors open at 6:30 PM; show starts at 7:30 PM.
1st Stage Presents MOJADA Beginning This Month Photo
1st Stage Presents MOJADA Beginning This Month
Alfaro takes the chilling ancient Greek tale of Medea and re-imagines it in a Los Angeles Mexican-American immigrant community. After sacrificing nearly everything to begin this new life, Medea and her family weigh their love for each other against their drive to succeed. Mojada is an intense and passionate play, full of romantic fervor, magical realism, and a tense, gripping sense of foreboding that drives the characters ever forward towards irreversible acts of love and violence.

More Hot Stories For You


Virginia Stage Company Announces 45th SeasonVirginia Stage Company Announces 45th Season
April 14, 2023

Virginia Stage Company has announced its 45th season as Hampton Roads' leading professional producing theatre company.  The season will begin in early October as the historic Wells Theatre will undergo some major renovations over the summer, including seat refurbishment and a new state-of-the-art sound system.
LAW & ORDER's Ainsley Seiger Will Lead the Cast of Virginia Theatre Festival's CABARETLAW & ORDER's Ainsley Seiger Will Lead the Cast of Virginia Theatre Festival's CABARET
April 13, 2023

The Virginia Theatre Festival has made its first casting announcement for its upcoming 2023 season-opening production of Cabaret. Ainsley Seiger leads the cast as Sally Bowles.
Tony V To Headline Comedy Night At Slater's In Webster On April 21Tony V To Headline Comedy Night At Slater's In Webster On April 21
April 10, 2023

Tony V is heading to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in Webster, MA on Friday, April 21st with special guests Jessica Casciano and James Dorsey. Doors open at 6:30 PM; show starts at 7:30 PM.
1st Stage Presents MOJADA Beginning This Month1st Stage Presents MOJADA Beginning This Month
April 10, 2023

Alfaro takes the chilling ancient Greek tale of Medea and re-imagines it in a Los Angeles Mexican-American immigrant community. After sacrificing nearly everything to begin this new life, Medea and her family weigh their love for each other against their drive to succeed. Mojada is an intense and passionate play, full of romantic fervor, magical realism, and a tense, gripping sense of foreboding that drives the characters ever forward towards irreversible acts of love and violence.
ArtsFairfax Grants Recognize Local Efforts in Arts Accessibility And Pandemic ResilienceArtsFairfax Grants Recognize Local Efforts in Arts Accessibility And Pandemic Resilience
April 5, 2023

Thanks to the generosity of Fairfax County and its Board of Supervisors, ArtsFairfax today announces 29 nonprofit arts organizations as recipients of the ArtsFairfax Pandemic Recovery Grant.  
share