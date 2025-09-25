Generic Theater to Present Lynn Nottage’s CLYDE’S

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Generic Theater will present Clyde’s, the acclaimed comedy by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, running weekends from September 26 through October 12, 2025. Set in a truck stop sandwich shop, the play balances humor and grit as it explores themes of redemption, resilience, and the pursuit of second chances.

In Clyde’s, a formerly incarcerated kitchen crew works under the relentless demands of their tough boss, Clyde, who never lets them forget what they owe her. Yet, in spite of the grind, the line cooks find sparks of hope in one another—and in their playful quest to invent the perfect sandwich.

“This is unlike any show I’ve worked on,” said co-director Maryanne Kiley. “Our set is straight out of a grimy truck stop kitchen, but the costumes bring vibrant youth and vitality. That contrast mirrors the central question: Is it ever too late to change?”

The production features Leila Bryant and Leila Stephanie alternating in the role of Clyde, Adrian Rivera as Rafael, Vania Alonnie as Letitia, Andreas Zollos as Jason, and Brandon Bradley as Montrellous. Co-directors Leila Stephanie and Maryanne Kiley lead the creative team, which includes scenic designer Sandra Epperson, lighting designer Jason Amato, sound designer Leila Stephanie, and Costume Designer Ryan Ward.

“Clyde’s is hilarious, gritty, and tender,” said Stephanie. “It’s about people who season their pain with laughter and keep showing up for each other. Yes, they’re making sandwiches—but it’s really soul food.”

Nottage, author of Sweat and Ruined, brings her trademark mix of humanity and humor to this story of survival and transformation, offering audiences both laughter and heart.

Performance Details

Dates: September 26 – October 12, 2025 (weekends only)

Times: Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Venue: Generic Theater, 215 St. Paul’s Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23510 (located under Chrysler Hall; entrance through lower level of Scope parking garage)

Tickets: $15–$18 in advance

Box Office & Info: generictheater.org | (319) 248-9370