Folk, Americana And Roots History at The Boch Center's Wang Theatre

The Boch Center is putting the Folk Roots Americana Hall of Fame (FARHOF) on full display. Images of some of the hundreds of items from artists such as Bob Dylan, Neil Young, and Joan Baez will be displayed on the marquee outside the Wang Theatre.

All of the items are currently on display inside the Boch Center's FARHOF exhibit. Housed in the Wang Theatre, FARHOF celebrates Folk, Americana and Roots music through displays, memorabilia, artifacts, events, lectures, and concerts. The FARHOF photo exhibit will run throughout the summer Monday through Friday 3:00 - 6:00 PM and Saturday and Sunday 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM.

Led by legendary musicians and music executives including Keb Mo', Joan Baez and Noel Paul Stookey, FARHOF is dedicated to honoring history, while also building the foundation of the next generation of Folk, Americana, and Roots musicians. FARHOF and the Boch Center will present concerts with both established artists and up-and-coming Folk, Americana, and Roots artists and feature one-on-one conversations with artists through its Hallways podcast. Recorded in 2020 before the pandemic, Hallways features interviews with Ani DiFranco, Tom Rush, Patti Griffin and more. Listeners can download Hallways at FARHOF.org.

FARHOF also includes the Cultural Heroes exhibit, featuring sculptures by Alan LeQuire of music artists who influenced social justice, equality, and the civil rights movement through their music. Sculpted in a moment of performance, these seven colossal portrait heads include Marian Anderson, Woody Guthrie, Billie Holiday, Lead Belly, Paul Robeson, Bessie Smith and Josh White.

"Our mission at FARHOF is to preserve and celebrate the history of Folk, Americana and Roots music," said Joe Spaulding, President and CEO of the Boch Center. "Through displays, memorabilia, artifacts, exhibits, lectures and concerts, FARHOF will become a living and breathing monument to the music that has shaped America."

The FARHOF photo exhibit shows one-of-a-kind items from legendary musicians, which are now on display inside the Wang Theatre, many of which are from the David Bieber Archives. The David Bieber Archives is a multi-disciplined pop culture and memorabilia company that has nearly two million authentic artifacts in its Boston-based collection. The Archives has been curating content for FARHOF exhibits since Joe Spaulding initiated the cultural concept in 2017. Guests can experience the entire FARHOF exhibit by taking a tour of the Wang Theatre. Both in person and guided virtual tours are available now at bochcenter.org/tours.

The FARHOF exhibit includes images from photographers Robert Corwin, Alan Lequire, Ron Pownall and Corwin Wickersham.