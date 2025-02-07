FAT HAM Announced At Virginia Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Virginia Rep has announced their third title of the 2024/2025 season - Fat Ham playing March 1 - March 23 on the Majorie Arenstein stage at the historic November Theatre.

Fat Ham reimagines Shakespeare's story of murder and revenge into what the New York Times calls “hot and sizzling...a revelation.” Juicy, a Black queer Southern kid, already has a lot on his plate when his father's ghost appears, demanding vengeance for his murder—at the hand of Juicy's uncle, who is marrying his mother. As generations clash during the family's barbecue, Juicy must confront the legacy of violence in which he has been raised and decide the man he wants to be in James Ijames' Pulitzer Prize-winning play fresh from its Tony-nominated Broadway run.

From Artistic Director, Rick Hammerly, on the show - “Fat Ham both entertains and heals. In James Ijames' deliciously funny remix of Shakespeare's Hamlet, we are asked to reconsider family, relationships, and gender roles, while exploring how the cycles of violence that harm our communities might be broken.

Directed by Chicago's Jerrell L. Henderson, Fat Ham is a co-production with Virginia Stage Company of Norfolk, VA.

"Partnerships like this one with Virginia Stage Company not only help us share resources and build community, but also enable us to bring exciting new plays to a wider audience” says Managing Director Klaus Schuller on the partnership.

The cast features a stunning group of actors and creatives from around the country. New York City based actor Marcus Antonio features as Juicy—the thoughtful, self aware Hamlet figure grappling with family and his identity. As his foil, Kevin Craig West plays both Juicy's recently deceased father (Pap) and the uncle accused of murdering him (Rev). West, an award winning performer, has been featured in Don't Look Up (Netflix), Spirited (Apple Studios), Law & Order Organized Crime (NBC), and will be featured in the upcoming Power Book III Raising Kanan (STARZ) and Daredevil Born Again (Marvel Studios).

Tickets are on sale and available now at www.va-rep.org or by calling the box office at (804) 282-2620. Performances are available Thursday, Friday, and Saturdays at 7:00 PM, Saturdays at 2PM, Sundays at 3PM, and select Wednesday matinees.

Patrons should be aware that Fat Ham contains mature content that may not be suitable for all audience members. The play features strong language, depictions of violence, and adult themes. More information can be found on the VA Rep website.

Comments