Dustin Lynch Performs in Doswell, VA Next Week

Country singer Dustin Lynch will perform at SERVPRO presents Atlantic Union Bank After Hours in Doswell, Virginia on Friday, September, 19, 2025. This will be the venue’s final show of the 2025 Concert Season.

The 2025 season included shows from Darius Rucker, John Fogerty, Sam Hunt, Foreigner, Cole Swindell, Yung Gravy, Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler, Jake Owen and Uncle Kracker, Billy Currington and more.

Dustin Lynch has achieved nine #1s; four Top 5 albums; 10 GOLD, PLATINUM, and MULTI-PLATINUM certified singles; and tallying over 4.4 BILLION cumulative global streams. His sixth studio album, Killed The Cowboy (Broken Bow Records), is boldly making a statement. The follow-up to Blue In The Sky, which delivered the history-making 2x PLATINUM, six-week #1 “Thinking ‘Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter)” – the most-played song at Country radio in 2022 landing at #1 on the Mediabase and #2 on the Billboard Year-End Country Airplay charts – also featured hit singles: #1 “Stars Like Confetti” and “Party Mode.”

Lynch has headlined packed venues to sold-out crowds like his recent KILLED THE COWBOY TOUR, in addition to touring with Country’s biggest names including Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Brad Paisley, and Blake Shelton. Since his PLATINUM breakout “Cowboys and Angels” in 2012, the Tennessee native has earned industry recognition as a Grand Ole Opry member, as well as high-profile nominations for the Academy of Country Music Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and CMT Music Awards.