Creative Cauldron Presents Wyn & Leigh Delano, and Alison Crockett in Concert, and a new Virtual Option

Creative Cauldron continues the 2020 Summer Cabaret and Concert Series, with the addition of a Virtual Series, in an all outdoor format, that mandates the wearing of masks, and adherence to social distancing protocols. 22 performances are scheduled featuring a diverse and talented array of performers and bands. This weekend features Wyn and Leigh Delano, followed by Alison Crockett. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm from Friday, July 24 to Saturday September 26, 2020.

On Friday, August 14th, it's Wyn and Leigh Delano, last seen together on the Cauldron stage as The Beast and as the production's musical director for Beauty and the Beast, respectively. Both with resumes that span vast musical theater careers, this cabaret draws from stage and showtime favorites for a funny, heartwarming night of tunes with Wyn's rich baritone accompanied by Leigh on piano. 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Saturday, August 15th Alison Crockett makes her Cauldron debut in showcase of her storied R & B career. An R&B singer and songwriter with deep gospel and jazz roots, she joined with King Britt's Sylk 130 project, then on to Greg Osby, and front Us3, as heard on 2001's An Ordinary Day in an Unusual Place. The same year, as Diva Blue, she released her first solo work, an EP titled Azure. 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm and has been touring and releasing solo projects ever since.

Thursday August 13th, Cauldron presents the virtual premiere of Chris Urquiaga's Latin Pop Summer Cabaret. Can't attend a concert in person? Join us for a virtual viewing party with Chris himself, and watch the professional recording of his concert. Virtual Thursdays will continue every Thursday, with Veronneau on August 20th.

Other performers on the schedule include: Kathy Halenda (August 21) Irene Jalenti (August 22) Nora Palka (August 28), Yasmin Williams (August 29), Wesley Diener (September 4), Sean Heely (September 5), Jade Jones (September 11), Tia Rountree (September 12), Abby Middleton (September 18), Griefcat (September 19, and Alan Naylor in Night at Newcastle (September 25).

For Tickets and further details about the Summer Cabarets and Concerts Series go to www.creativecauldron.org or by call the box office at 703-436-9948.

