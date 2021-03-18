Creative Cauldron Presents PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC

Creative Cauldron presents a musical tour of the world in our intimate cabaret space turned high-def live stream studio, with a diverse musical line up specially curated by Ken Avis and Lynn Veronneau of the Wammie Award-winning jazz samba group Veronneau and Resident Artist Matt Conner.

The series features blues, jazz, Latin, fusion, bluegrass, Broadway and folk from around the world. Our 10th installment of the "Passport to the World of Music" concert series promises another first-rate music festival that allows you to travel the world from the comfort of your home.

Concerts will live stream from Creative Cauldron at 7:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays and 7:00 PM on Sundays, from January 23 thru March 27th. All tickets cost $15.

Friday, March 19 7:30 PM Irene Jalenti, who brought her Beatles jazz homage to the 2019 Passport festival, and her debut solo performance to Creative Cauldron's summer concert series returns for another evening of sensational jazz vocals and instrumentation. Adept at scat singing and able to sing in five different languages, she connects with and delights a range of audiences. Her sound has been compared to legends such as Nina Simone, Cassandra Wilson, and Beth Carvalho.

Saturday, March 20 7:30 PM Kara-Tameika Watkins has been a performer, choreographer, director, at Creative Cauldron alongside her celebrated professional DC theater career as an actress at Signature, Olney, Arena Stage and more. "Locked in My Soul" will be a more personal evening. Join Kara-Tameika Watkins as she bares her soul in an evening of self-discovery and reflection of life during a pandemic.

Sunday, March 21 7:00 PM Jake Blount is an award-winning banjoist, fiddler, singer and scholar based in Providence, RI. He is half of the internationally touring duo Tui, and a 2020 recipient of the Steve Martin Banjo Prize. Blount released his debut solo album, Spider Tales: The Guardian declared it an "instant classic" and awarded it five out of five stars and Bandcamp selected it as Album of the Day. Blount is an expert in many styles but focuses on in the music of Black and indigenous communities in the southeastern United States, and in the regional style of Ithaca, New York. He foregrounds the experiences of queer people and people of color in his work.