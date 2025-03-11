Chase Rice Comes to SERVPRO Presents Atlantic Union Bank After Hours This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Diamond-certified singer/songwriter Chase Rice is bringing his Go Down Singin' International Tour to SERVPRO presents Atlantic Union Bank After Hours in Doswell, Virginia with special guest Drake White on Saturday, August 30, 2025. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $21 until March 20th, while supplies last.

Chase Rice will showcase his critically acclaimed album Go Down Singin' to audiences across the globe in 2025. As Billboard declares, “his new music leans toward rootsier, raw-rock driven sounds, trading party anthems for introspective lyrical themes,” while “his voice conveys a crackling warmth of self-reflection and an easy-going comfortableness with his new sound.” Rolling Stone highlights the album as “an excellent collection of poignant, often anthemic country,” noting that it finds Rice “trying to do what creative people are supposed to: grow and change,” while Cowboys & Indians proclaims that “maturity and clarity are the reality on Chase Rice's new album…what is sure to be one of 2024's most well-received country albums of the year.”

Rice further showcased this new direction with surprise follow-up project Fireside Sessions, which features all 25 songs from both Go Down Singin' and prior album I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell as live, single-take versions with cowriters including Lori McKenna, Jackson Dean, Hunter Phelps, Randy Montana and more as featured artists.

His latest offering, the brand-new Live From Chief's EP released this past Friday, March 7 as a surprise for fans, includes Rice's takes on two songs from his heroes – Eric Church's “Carolina” and George Strait's “I Can Still Make Cheyenne” – as well as the previously unreleased original, “Cowboy Goodbye.” Listen HERE.



Comments