Charlottesville Opera Presents Online Concert as Part of the Front Porch Series

The concert will be rebroadcast on WTJU at 6pm on Tuesday, October 27th.

Oct. 24, 2020  

Join in an online concert, An Evening with Charlottesville Opera, including your opera and musical theater favorites. This event is part of a live-streamed concert series from The Front Porch's venue, bringing music into your home.

Tune in on The Front Porch's Facebook or YouTube to watch and listen! To watch on Facebook: head to the Facebook page and click "Videos" on the side bar. The live stream should be the first one!

In case you miss it, or just want to enjoy it again, the concert will be rebroadcast on WTJU at 6pm on Tuesday, October 27th.

For more information: https://www.wtju.net/savethemusic/


