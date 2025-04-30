Cast and Creatives Set For GET HAPPY at the Virginia Theatre Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Virginia Theatre Festival has announced the creative team for its season-ending production of Get Happy! A Celebration of the World’s Greatest Entertainer with Jenna Pastuszek. The show lives up to its name by taking audiences on a joy-filled journey powered by the songs of the legendary Judy Garland.

Get Happy! A Celebration of the World’s Greatest Entertainer with Jenna Pastuszek will run from July 24-July 27 in the Ruth Caplin Theatre. Get Happy! is a dynamic and electric evening of some of the greatest hits and little-known gems from American icon Judy Garland, performed by acclaimed cabaret performer and UVA alumnus Jenna Pastuszek. Eschewing imitation for celebration, Pastuszek weaves her own story amongst the carefully curated tunes, melding her own formidable talents with the unbeatable allure of timeless standards to take audiences over the rainbow and then some.

The team for Get Happy! will include:

Jenna Pastuszek (Performer, Writer, Producer) is a performer, writer, producer, and teaching artist based out of New York City. She has performed from Maine to Florida, from Cape May to LA. Her New York theatre credits include Smile (Musicals Tonight!), Single (NYMF), The Incredible Fox Sisters (New Ohio Theatre), Joey & Ron (The Player’s Theatre), and Days of Rage (GR 42). Regional Theatre credits include Diner (Delaware Theatre Company), Side Show (Media Theatre), Because of Winn Dixie (DTC), The Last Five Years (Eagle Theatre), Winter Wonderettes (Walnut Street Theatre), Catch Me if You Can (Eagle Theatre), South Pacific (DTC), and Evita (Stage Door Theatre). Pastuszek is a proud “Double Hoo,” with UVA degrees from the College of Arts and Sciences and the School of Education and Human Development.

Will Stephan Connell (Performer) has performed in regional theatre productions of Jersey Boys, Forever Plaid, and Fiddler on the Roof. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in Theatre Arts, he also works as Special Projects Director at Wolf Performing Arts Center.

Kyle Branzel (Musical Director) is a highly sought-after New York City-based musical theatre coach whose clients appear on Broadway and on stages worldwide. He uses his vast experience as a director, music director, actor and pianist to empower and propel the artists with whom he works. Branzel is the founder and director of GroovePlayground, New York City’s premiere pop/rock/R&, training hub. He is Head of Music at the New York Film Academy and teaching credits also include Jen Waldman Studio and Steps on Broadway. Branzel is a guest lecturer at Roosevelt University and Western Illinois University.

