Cast Announced For THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK at Mill Mountain Theatre

Trinkle MainStage plays are back at Mill Mountain Theatre featuring the incredibly powerful and true story based on the famed diary of a young girl, The Diary of Anne Frank.

Mill Mountain Theatre has cast remarkable actors to fulfill the roles. Not only has MMT built out a stellar cast, but they have also enlisted a mighty crew to support the onstage talents.

"I still believe, in spite of everything, that people are truly good at heart." Thirteen-year-old Anne Frank wrote in her diary to better understand herself and the horrors of being Jewish in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam. In this transcendently powerful new adaptation by Wendy Kesselman, Anne Frank emerges from the pages of history as a living, lyrical, and intensely gifted young girl. An impassioned drama about the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic, The Diary of Anne Frank captures the claustrophobic realities of their daily existence-their fear, their laughter, their grief, and their hope. This adaptation breathes new life into this iconic tale.

Starring as Anne Frank, is a student at Cave Spring High School, Elise LeGault. Joining opposite of LeGault is Hidden Valley Middle School student, Griffin Shaver who will portray Peter van Pels, the son of Hermann van Pels and Auguste van Pels. Filling out the youth cast is Lilah Vanke, who will play Margot Frank, Anne Frank's older sister.

The youth cast is no stranger to Mill Mountain Theatre through participating in MMT's Conservatory Classes. In addition to classes, both LeGault and Shaver have performed on the Trinkle MainStage. LeGault was last seen this past August in, High School Musical: One Act Edition and Shaver was in 2017's A Christmas Story.

Performing as Anne Frank's mother, Edith Frank, is Broadway Star, Jane Labanz*. Labanz is making her highly anticipated Mill Mountain Theatre debut. Some of Labanz's impressive credits include the world premiere of Tuck Everlasting as "Older Winnie," "Alison Barrett" in the American Premiere of Love Story and portraying "Hope" alongside Patti LuPone in Anything Goes. Labanz has been an instrumental performer in ten National Tours and has performed at legendary venues such as Carnegie Hall, The Lincoln Center and Radio City Music Hall.

The role of Anne Frank's father, Otto Frank, will be performed by Jonathan Brody*. Brody, a fellow Broadway Star has performed in six Broadway Shows including A Bronx Tale, Amazing Grace, Spamalot, Titanic, Sally Marr...and her escorts, Me and My Girl. In addition to Brody's extensive Broadway credits, Brody has toured the country with the official touring companies of Mary Poppins, Spamalot, Funny Girl and My Fair Lady.

Returning to the Trinkle MainStage as Mr. van Daan, the father of Peter van Pels is a local fan favorite, Scott Watson*. Watson recently appeared in Mill Mountain Theatre's A Christmas Story during the 2021 season. Watson has substantial regional theatre credits and nearly 20 film and television credits.

Portraying Mrs. van Daan, the spouse of Mr. van Daan and the mother of Peter is Amanda Lea Mason. Mason has a vast list of New York City theatre credits including Broadway's The Elephant Man. In addition to Mason's theatre credits, Mason has also graced television screens in shows such as Showtime's Three-Women.

Mr. Dussel or otherwise known as Fritz Pfeffer, a dentist and the roommate of Anne Frank is portrayed by another Mill Mountain Theatre fan favorite- Jeffrey McGullion. McGullion has performed in over 40 stage productions including Mill Mountain Theatre's The Odd Couple, On Golden Pond, Hairspray, 39 Steps, To Kill a Mockingbird, Disney's My Son Pinnochio and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.

After the wildly popular, Ladies of the 80s concert, returning to the Trinkle MainStage is Sarah Coleman as Miep Geiss, a crucial helper to the families hiding in the Secret Annex. A Roanoke local and Radford University Alumni. Coleman's credits include powerhouse characters such as Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes, Heather Duke from Heather's the Musical and Edna from Bright Star to name a few.

Making their Trinkle MainStage debut as Mr. Kraler, otherwise known as Victor Kugler, an electrician who helped the Frank Family while in the Annex, is Drew Callahan. Callahan is a Radford University Alumni and is no stranger to Mill Mountain Theatre. Currently, Callahan is a part of MMT's outstanding carpentry team and has worked on shows such as Million Dollar Quartet, Legally Blonde the Musical, In the Heights, The Diary of Anne Frank and more! Callahan's acting credit includes being an Acting Apprentice at the Williamstown Theatre Festival.

The Diary of Anne Frank begins performances on September 21st and runs through October 2nd on the Trinkle MainStage. Tickets can be purchased online at millmountain.org or by calling the box office at 540-342-5740. Reduced special ticket pricing for school groups for 10:00 a.m. student matinees on 9/28 and 9/29. Contact the box office for more information.

Sponsors and grantors for The Diary of Anne Frank include Business Solutions; The Candy Store; Dominion Risk Advisors; Hope of Israel Congregation; The Sam and Marion Golden Helping Hand Foundation; The Liberty Trust; The W.E. McGuire Foundation; Pinnacle Financial Partners; B.J. Preas; Roanoke Jewish Foundation; Skyline National Bank; National Endowment for the Arts; Virginia Commission for the Arts; Center in the Square; Theatre Communications Group; Actors' Equity Association; and Blue Star Theatres.

"The Diary of Anne Frank" is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French Inc., A Concord Theatricals Company.

*Appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.