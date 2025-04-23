Cast And Creative Team Announced for THE HEART SELLERS At The Virginia Theatre Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Virginia Theatre Festival has announced the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of playwright Lloyd Suh’s The Heart Sellers.

The Heart Sellers will run from July 11-July 20 and will be directed by Desdemona Chiang, who returns to VTF, where she directed Harvey in 2018.

Pulitzer Prize-finalist Lloyd Suh’s sweet, funny, and deeply moving play highlights the experiences of two 20-something immigrant women, one from the Philippines and one from South Korea, who meet, by chance, in a grocery store on Thanksgiving night. Set in 1973, eight years after the passing of the Hart-Celler Act, which abolished immigration quotas in America, the play finds Luna and Jane bonding over their common longing for the homes they left behind and the excitement for what lies ahead in a new land.

The role of Luna will be played by Amaya Braganza, who has performed on Broadway in Annie and The King and I; in the national tours of Hadestown, The King and I, and How to Defend Yourself; and in regional theatre productions including Spring Awakening. Her film and television credits include the multiple Emmy Award-winning HBO series, Succession. Amaya Braganza performs with her siblings in a musical act, The Braganza Sisters, whose music can be found on all streaming platforms.

The role of Jane will be played by Bridget Kim, whose regional theatre credits include The Three Musketeers and Antigone. Other stage credits include To the Ends of the Earth and Smart People, and her television and film credits include Law & Order, Insidious: The Red Door, Poker Face, and Elsbeth.

The creative team for The Heart Sellers will include Sasha Schwartz (Scenic Designer); Christine Tschirgi (Costume Designer); Porsche McGovern (Lighting Designer); Sharath Patel (Sound Designer); Gina Pisasale (Dramaturg); Adi Cabral (Voice and Dialect Coach); Emily McGregor (Production Stage Manager); and Sarah Patisaul (Assistant Stage Manager).Casting by Katja Zarolinski, CSA.

The 51st Virginia Theatre Festival season will open with Stephen Sondheim’s classic musical Into the Woods (June 27-July 6 in the Culbreth Theatre) and will include a tribute to the songs of Judy Garland with Get Happy! – A Celebration of the World’s Greatest Entertainer with Jenna Pastuszek (July 24-27 in the Ruth Caplin Theatre). Tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now at virginiatheatrefestival.org. Volunteer opportunities are also available this summer, and more information can be found here.

VTF donors provide essential support to the organization, while enjoying exclusive benefits like complimentary tickets, invitations to special events, behind-the-scenes access, and more. For more information on ways to support the upcoming season, visit virginiatheatrefestival.org/support.

To learn more about the Virginia Theatre Festival and its upcoming 51st season, visit virginiatheatrefestival.org.

