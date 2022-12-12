Call For Submissions: The Z Fringe Festival Is Announced For April 2023
The Z Fringe Festival is now accepting submissions of unique creative works for a weekend of adventurous theater and performance art.
Art that pushes the envelope is taking over The Z this April. The Z Fringe Festival is now accepting submissions of unique creative works for a weekend of adventurous theater and performance art.
Artists of all kinds are invited to take part in this new festival, and are encouraged to submit pieces that may span multiple genres.
"Monologues and new plays are just the tip of the iceberg," said The Z's Marketing Director, Jessi DiPette. "We are really looking forward to seeing new pieces of physical theatre, music, and hopefully even performance art like aerial silks or magic!"
Artists may submit pieces for 15-90 minute time slots, and will receive 50% of the ticket fees for their performance. The festival also offers emerging artists the opportunity to perform their new work on a professional stage, as artists will receive professional technical support in The Z's state-of-the-art facilities.
Selected works will perform on one of the three Z stages, and the festival slate includes 2 new pieces produced by The Z and The Z Fringe Co-Producing Artists, Jason Kypros and Brittney Harris.
Want to Submit? Learn more about The Z Fringe Festival and submit your work at www.thez.org/zfringe. There is no fee to submit your work. The Festival will debut at The Zeiders American Dream Theater April 7-8, 2023.
Zeiders American Dream Theater is located at 4509 Commerce Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Zeiders American Dream Theater is funded in part by the citizens of Virginia Beach through a grant from the City of Virginia Beach Arts and Humanities Commission.
Zeiders American Dream Theater, known as The Z, is a professional, non-profit performing arts company whose mission is to provide a wide range of highly entertaining artistic experiences to the community by fostering and introducing new works and exceptionally gifted artists in all areas of the performing arts. The Z is a community hub for celebrating creative growth and entertainment. With intimate performance spaces and unique programming that generates an exciting connection between the performer and the audience, The Z inspires audiences and performers to tap into their own creative spark, unleash their dreams, and achieve their full potential. TheZ.org
