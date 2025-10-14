CRAZY FOR YOU Comes to the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Little Theatre of Virginia Beach will present Crazy For You, the Tony Award–winning musical that celebrates the golden age of song, dance, and laughter. Performances run from November 14th through December 7th at the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach, located at 550 Barberton Drive.

Packed with show-stopping dance numbers, dazzling costumes, and beloved Gershwin tunes such as “I Got Rhythm,” “Embraceable You,” and “Someone to Watch Over Me,” this high-energy romantic comedy follows Bobby Child, a New York banker with showbiz dreams, as he’s sent to a dusty Nevada town to foreclose on a rundown theater—only to fall head over heels for the local postmistress and the magic of the stage.

Directed by Karen Buchheim (last directed How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying from last season) Crazy For You is a heartfelt homage to the classic musicals of the 1930s. Audiences can expect a night filled with laughter, tap-dancing spectacle, and timeless Gershwin melodies that will have them humming all the way home.

“This show is pure joy,” says Ms. Buchheim. “It’s a love letter to musical theatre—filled with humor, romance, and incredible dance numbers that celebrate the power of following your dreams.”

Don’t miss this sparkling Gershwin classic that will leave audiences saying, “Who could ask for anything more?”

Crazy For You will be performed at the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach located at 550 Barberton Drive, Virginia Beach, VA. Showtimes are as follows: Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00PM, and Sunday matinees at 2:30PM. Tickets start at $28 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. There is a discount for seniors, ages 60 and up, active duty military, and full-time students at $25 tickets. Group discounts available for groups of 20 and more. Tickets are currently available for purchase and can be obtained through the theater’s website at www.ltvb.com or by calling the box office at (757) 428-9233.

There is an additional Thursday 7:30pm performance for Pride Night: a fundraising evening to support Hampton Roads Pride, LGBT Life Center, and Stonewall Sports Norfolk on December 4th. Tickets are $35 each.