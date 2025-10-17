 tracker
Broadway’s Nance Returns To Richmond To Star As Miss Hannigan In ANNIE

Cadence Theatre production runs December 12–21 at the Dominion Energy Center’s Libby Gottwald Playhouse.

By: Oct. 17, 2025
Broadway’s Nance Returns To Richmond To Star As Miss Hannigan In ANNIE Image
Broadway performer Nance will return to her hometown this holiday season to play Miss Hannigan in Cadence Theatre’s production of Annie, running December 12–21, 2025, at the Dominion Energy Center’s Libby Gottwald Playhouse.

Nance has originated and performed in four Broadway productions — Lempicka, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, and Finding Neverland. Her additional credits include Bright Star (First National Tour) and Black No More (The New Group). She also recently appeared in the SNL 50th Anniversary Homecoming Concert.

A Richmond native, Nance trained at SPARC (School of the Performing Arts in the Richmond Community), Richmond Ballet, and Richmond Dance Center. She began performing in local productions as a young actor, earning her first Equity points as Beth in It’s a Wonderful Life at Theatre Virginia/Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

She later attended the Appomattox Regional Governor’s School and earned a B.A. in Dance from Purchase Conservatory in White Plains, NY. Her previous Richmond stage appearances include Guys and Dolls and Thoroughly Modern Millie with Virginia Repertory Theatre.

Reflecting on the role, Nance said, “As a Carol Burnett superfan, this role has been on my bucket list since birth. On top of it, I get to reunite with dear friends in my beloved Richmond theater community — and I get to be home for the holidays. It’s a dream.”



