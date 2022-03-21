Boyz II Men Comes to The Meadow Event Park in September

Boyz II Men will be performing as part of the After Hours Concert Series at The SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia on Saturday, September 17th. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25, 2022, at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $26 until March 31 while supplies last.

Boyz II Men remains one of the most truly iconic R&B groups in music history. The group redefined popular R&B and continues to create timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations, the band has penned and performed some of the most celebrated classics of the past two decades. The group's 4 Grammy Awards are just the tip of the iceberg: throughout their 25-year career, Boyz II Men have also won a whopping 9 American Music Awards, 9 Soul Train Awards, 3 Billboard Awards, and a 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well and a Casino Entertainment Award for their acclaimed residency at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, which has been ongoing since 2013.

The trio holds the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with an astounding 64 million albums sold. And the reason is abundantly clear: for the past two decades Boyz II Men have given fans a rich catalogue of hits filled with smooth harmonies and enduring themes. And for Boyz II Men the hits just keep on coming. Past hits include: "End of the Road," "I'll Make Love to You," "One Sweet Day," "Motownphilly" and many others. And their recent albums have earned them major critical acclaim as well. Their Decca label debut, Motown: A Journey Through Hitsville USA (Decca/Universal), on November 13, 2007 earned them two Grammy Nominations.

In 2011, Boyz II Men marked their 20th anniversary by releasing a landmark album, fittingly titled Twenty. The album contains the group's first original material in nearly a decade as well as a dozen remastered classic, career-defining hits. Twenty debuted at #20 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart, #4 on the Billboard R&B album chart, #10 on the Billboard Digital Album Chart, and placed #1 on the iTunes R&B Soul Album chart. Twenty's first single, "More Than You'll Ever Know" cracked into the top 15 on Urban AC charts.

Boyz II Men have won fans the world over with their soulful multi-octave sound and incredible vocals. Given the monumental success of their albums and the timeless quality of their vocals, it's easy to see why Boyz II Men remains the most popular R&B group of all time. Ask any successful pop or R&B superstar which artists have inspired them- chances are Boyz II Men will be at the top. From Justin Timberlake and Usher to Justin Bieber and Beyonce, the most successful stars in the industry look to Boyz II Men as their idols.

The group released a new album featuring original material through label BMG in October 2014 called Collide. Collide is a landmark album for Boyz II Men, showcasing a new and different sound for one of the most successful and enduring groups in mainstream music. Two of the tracks, "Better Half," and "Diamond Eyes" were featured on a special episode of ABC's hit show, "The Bachelorette." The group also performed on FOX's hit live show, Grease Live which aired on January 31, 2016 and their performance became the most-tweeted moment. In 2016, Wanya Morris became a double threat stepping on the dance floor on ABC's hit show "Dancing with the Stars," where he and partner, Lindsay Arnold, made it to the semifinals-ending on a high note with three tens. In the summer of 2017 the group once again joined New Kids on The Block on the road for The Total Package tour featuring Paula Abdul. In the fall of 2017, the group released a Doo-Wop album, Under The Streetlight.

Over the past few years, the group released, "If You Leave Me Now", a hit song with singer/songwriter Charlie Puth. They opened up for Bruno Mars on his 24K Magic tour in select cities in the U.S. They were nominated for a CMT Music award for their Crossroads performance of "Motownphilly" with country singer Brett Young and continued collaborations by joining forces with Steep Canyon Rangers on a bluegrass song, "Be Still Moses."

Season Passes for the After Hours Concert Series at The Meadow Event Park are currently available.. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming After Hours Concert Series season and can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com/season-passes. Already on sale are Fitz and The Tantrums & St. Paul and The Broken Bones (Alt.102.1's Big Field Day) on June 5th, Chris Lane on July 2nd, Brothers Osborne on July 14th, Incubus with Sublime With Rome on July 30th, Sam Hunt on September 3rd, and the Goo Goo Dolls on September 20th. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2022 concert season.

Tickets for Boyz II Men on September 17 at After Hours Concerts at THE SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of $26 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. Gates open at 5:00 PM; show starts at 6:00 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park is located at 13191 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, VA 23047.