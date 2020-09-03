Barter Theatre Presents Drive-In Performance of MARY POPPINS

The show runs at the Moonlite Drive-in Theatre, September 3 - September 19.

The Barter Theatre presents Mary Poppins at the Moonlite Drive-in Theatre, September 3 - September 19.

Based on one of the most popular Disney movies of all time and the Broadway musical that played for over 2,500 performances and received multiple Olivier and Tony Awards nominations, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect Broadway musical at the Moonlite Drive-In!

The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it."

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://bartertheatre.com/big-shows/disney-and-cameron-mackintoshs-mary-poppins-jr/.

