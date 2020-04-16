Academy Center of the Arts Launches Academy at Home Virtual Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Academy at Home Virtual Series, hosted by the Academy Center of the Arts and sponsored by BWX Technologies, Inc, features live-streamed performances, follow-along educational tutorials, and living room concerts from area performers, educators, and artists you know and love.

Follow along via Facebook Live or watch live on their YouTube channel, or visit academycenter.org/live to experience arts and culture straight from your community, back into your home.

For more information, see the schedule of events at https://academycenter.org/live/.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You