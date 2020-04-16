Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Academy Center of the Arts Launches Academy at Home Virtual Series

Article Pixel Apr. 16, 2020  
Academy Center of the Arts Launches Academy at Home Virtual Series

The Academy at Home Virtual Series, hosted by the Academy Center of the Arts and sponsored by BWX Technologies, Inc, features live-streamed performances, follow-along educational tutorials, and living room concerts from area performers, educators, and artists you know and love.

Follow along via Facebook Live or watch live on their YouTube channel, or visit academycenter.org/live to experience arts and culture straight from your community, back into your home.

For more information, see the schedule of events at https://academycenter.org/live/.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Blue Man Group Content Now Streaming on the CirqueConnect Digital Content Hub
  • 60 Movies to Stream Picked by BWW's Editors
  • MONDAYS DARK Live Stream Telethon To Benefit The Actors Fund
  • Las Vegas Comedian Don Barnhart Brings Virtual Laughter With Free Comedy Special