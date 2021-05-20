1st Stage Triumphantly Returns To Live Theatre With THE 1ST STAGE CELEBRATION AT THE BORO

1st Stage will return to live performance with a special benefit concert performance of A New Brain by William Finn and James Lapine on June 27, at 5:00 PM at Boro Park in Tysons.

The 1st Stage Celebration at The Boro will be one of the first live cultural experiences in the Tysons Region following more than a year of cultural drought. With an outdoor in-person audience, and a free companion livestream, this will be the first opportunity for our full community to gather together since our last production in February 2020.



The 1st Stage Celebration at The Boro will be a hybrid event with two distinct goals: to bring the community together and to raise funds to support 1st Stage's safe return to in-person theatre.

Through a partnership with The Meridian Group, the event will take place at Boro Park, an outdoor space in The Boro development, just down the street from 1st Stage's physical space. The event will center around a concert reading of A New Brain, by William Finn and James Lapine. It is a musical about hope, recovery, and finding the light under the threat of illness. The concert reading is directed by Kathryn Chase Bryer (Helen Hayes Award for 1st Stage's 2018 Fly By Night) with music direction by Walter 'Bobby" McCoy. Performers include Aaron Bliden, Ricky Drummond, Katie McManus, Russell Rinker, Harrison Smith, Chani Wereley, Rick Westerkamp, and Caroline Wolfson.

In the instance of rain, this event will move to livestream only.

Thanks to a generous Founder's Match, all individual sponsorships and donations will be matched up to $20,000! We would love to have your support either at the event or online!

Free livestream tickets and sponsorships with in-person tickets are available now. Individual in-person tickets will be available June 1st at www.1ststage.org!