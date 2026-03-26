POETRY & Series To Launch For National Poetry Month In Fairfax County

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Fairfax County Poet Laureate Angelique Palmer will launch Poetry &, a series of interactive public programs presented in partnership with ArtsFairfax, throughout April in celebration of National Poetry Month.

The series is designed to combine poetry with other art forms, including culinary and visual arts, with events taking place at Neutral Ground Bar + Kitchen, Fava Pot, and Workhouse Arts Center.

Programming will include a collaboration with David Guas at Neutral Ground Bar + Kitchen, featuring a prix-fixe menu and a live poetry reading. A separate event at Workhouse Arts Center will focus on ekphrastic poetry, inviting participants to create written responses to visual art featured in the Flourish exhibition. At Fava Pot, Palmer will join chef Dina Daniel for a program exploring connections between food, language, and cultural identity.

Additional programming includes a poetry reading by Palmer at the eARTh Day Festival in Reston.

Palmer, who will serve as Fairfax County Poet Laureate through September 2027, is a performance poet and educator whose work spans spoken word and literary publication. ArtsFairfax, the county’s designated arts agency, supports the initiative as part of its mission to expand public engagement with the arts across the region.