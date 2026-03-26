MALCOLM X AND REDD FOXX WASHING DISHES AT JIMMY'S CHICKEN SHACK IN HARLEM To Have Co-World Premiere At Virginia Stage Company

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Virginia Stage Company will present the co-world premiere of Malcolm X and Redd Foxx Washing Dishes at Jimmy’s Chicken Shack in Harlem, a new play by Jonathan Norton, at the Wells Theatre in downtown Norfolk from April 8–26.

The play imagines an early chapter in the lives of Malcolm X and Redd Foxx, before either became widely known. Set in Harlem, the story centers on a period when both men worked at Jimmy’s Chicken Shack, sharing long shifts and conversations while considering their futures.

The project originated during Norton’s research into Malcolm X’s autobiography, where he encountered a reference to the two figures working together. The play builds on that moment to explore friendship, ambition, and the circumstances that shape a life.

This production is part of a co-world premiere model, with partner theaters including TheatreSquared, City Theatre, and Dallas Theater Center. The approach allows the play to be developed across multiple productions, with each staging offering opportunities for refinement and new interpretation.

Early responses to the work have noted its combination of humor and historical perspective, focusing on the personal dynamics between two individuals often defined by their public legacies.

At its center, the play examines the relationship between two young men at a formative point in their lives, exploring themes of connection, identity, and direction.

Ticket Information

Malcolm X and Redd Foxx Washing Dishes at Jimmy’s Chicken Shack in Harlem will run April 8–26 at the Wells Theatre in Norfolk. Tickets are available at vastage.org or by calling the Virginia Stage Company box office at 757-627-1234. The production is presented with support from Presenting Sponsor Capital Group.