Jagged Edge, Kirk Franklin, & More Set for 2026 Hampton Jazz & Music Festival

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The Hampton Jazz & Music Festival will return for its 56th year, bringing three days of standout performances and cultural celebration to Hampton Coliseum from Friday, June 26, through Sunday, June 28, 2026.

Co-presented by the City of Hampton, Hampton University, and The Black Promoters Collective, the festival features a lineup that blends R&B mainstays, gospel icons, and contemporary voices, including Jagged Edge, Kirk Franklin, Charlie Wilson, and more. Check out the lineup below.

The Hampton Jazz & Music Festival offers single-day tickets, as well as a 3-day ticket option for select seat locations. Presales start Thursday, April 2 at 10:00 AM ET and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 3 at 10:00 AM ET via Ticketmaster.com and the Hampton Coliseum Box Office. For updates and more information, visit here.

The annual Hampton Jazz & Music Festival has brought the best of jazz, pop, blues, soul, and R&B to the Hampton Roads region for more than five decades. The first Festival was held at Hampton University’s Armstrong Stadium in 1968 to celebrate HU’s 100th Anniversary. The best in jazz showed up to play, including Cannonball Adderley, Count Basie, Dizzy Gillespie Quintet, Herbie Mann Quintet, Thelonious Monk Quintet, Dionne Warwick, and Muddy Waters and his Blues Band.

Programming Lineup

FRIDAY, JUNE 26 – NO SKIPS FRIDAY

Jagged Edge – Chart-topping group known for enduring R&B hits

Dru Hill – Celebrated vocal group bringing classic ‘90s energy

702 – Iconic trio with a catalog of fan-favorite records

Next – Multi-platinum act behind some of R&B’s most recognizable tracks

Lil’ Mo – Dynamic vocalist with a string of standout collaborations and solo releases

SATURDAY, JUNE 27 – SOUL FOOD SATURDAY

Kirk Franklin – Groundbreaking artist whose live shows fuse gospel and high-energy performance

Jodeci – Influential group whose sound helped shape modern R&B

Tonio Armani – Emerging talent rooted in Southern soul traditions

Pokey Bear – Crowd favorite known for his connection with audiences

Marcus Anderson – Acclaimed saxophonist delivering a blend of jazz, funk, and soul

SUNDAY, JUNE 28 – SUNDAY DINNER

Charlie Wilson – Award-winning performer with a catalog spanning decades

The Isley Brothers – Music legends whose influence stretches across generations

El DeBarge – Distinctive vocalist recognized for his smooth delivery and timeless hits

Marion Meadows & Alex Bugnon – Esteemed musicians combining jazz and contemporary grooves