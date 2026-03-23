Priscilla Block Will Come to the Innsbrook Pavilion in September

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Country singer Priscilla Block is coming to SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at The Innsbrook Pavilion in Glen Allen, Virginia on Thursday, September 3rd as part of the 2026 concert season. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 27, 2026 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through April 2nd, while supplies last.

Priscilla Block is one country’s boldest and most unapologetic breakout voices, cultivating a fiercely loyal fanbase of more than 5 million who have grown to adore her unfiltered storytelling and catchy, confessional hooks that turn pain into empowerment. Her sophomore album, Things You Didn’t See (10.10 via MCA) offers a unique, mature perspective of the cost of always being “on” — the anxiety, the burnout, the pressure, and everything that bubbles beneath the shiny surface of fame. Across 14 tracks, Things You Didn’t See is an invitation to know Block on the most personal level, and it has been praised by The New York Times, The Recording Academy, the TODAY Show, and more.

Block has achieved success on the iTunes All-Genre and Country charts with her PLATINUM-certified track “Just About Over You,” and notched her first No. 1 hit at country radio with her Justin Moore duet “You, Me, And Whiskey” in 2023. She’s earned more than 700 million global career streams and has made appearances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Tamron Hall Show, The Ellen Degeneres Show, and more. Her debut album, Welcome to the Block Party, received recognition from The New York Times (“Best Albums of 2022"), CMT (“Breakthrough Video of the Year”), and the Academy of Country Music (“New Female Artist of the Year” nomination), among others. Block has opened for Shania Twain, Jon Pardi, Old Dominion and Cole Swindell.

Insiders Club Memberships and Season Passes for the 2026 concert season are on sale now. SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at The Innsbrook Pavilion Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Season passes grant access to the Tribute Nights at Innsbrook series, National Headliners at Innsbrook series, or both series in the upcoming concerts season. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and can be purchased at afterhoursinnsbrook.com.

Tickets are on sale now for Gary Allan on May 28th, Chris Janson on June 5th, Rolling Together Revue Tour with G. Love, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Moon Taxi on June 18th, The Legwarmers - Ultimate 80’s Tribute Band on July 3rd, KC and The Sunshine Band on July 9th,The Marshall Tucker Band on July 11th, Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 17th, Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime on July 18th, Warren Zeiders on July 23rd, Yachtley Crew on July 25th, Little River Band on July 31st, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 7th, Tracy Lawrence on August 13th, Indigo Girls on August 14th, Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms with Spin Doctors on August 27th, and Little Feat: The Last Farewell Tour on September 18th. More shows will be announced soon.

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