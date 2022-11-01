1st Stage Presents THE RAINMAKER This Month

1st Stage has announced The Rainmaker, written by N. Richard Nash and directed by Deidra LaWan Starnes from November 17, 2022 through December 11, 2022.
Not only is the Curry family farm being paralyzed by a devastating drought, but Lizzie Curry, to the chagrin of her father and brothers, is unmarried with no viable prospects. A charming, confident trickster named Starbuck comes to town and promises to bring rain in exchange for $100, setting off a series of events that enable Lizzie to see herself in a new light.
The Rainmaker stars Tamieka Chavis, Jonathan Del Palmer, Vince Eisenson, Joe Palka, Scott Sedar, Matthew Sparacino, and Jacob Yeh. The show features scenic design by Nadir Bey, lighting design by Min Joo Kim, sound design by Navi, prop design by Rooster Skylar Sultan, and costume design by Luqman Salim.
The Rainmaker will run at 1st Stage from November 17 through December 11 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sundays at 2pm.
Editors: Press performances are Saturday, November 19 at 8pm and Sunday, November 20 at 2pm. Please email the box office at boxoffice@1ststage.org for reservations.
General admission tickets are $50. Senior (65+) tickets are $47. Student, educator, and military tickets are $15. The first 20 tickets sold for every performance will cost only $20. Thursday evening tickets are $35. Tickets can be purchased online at www.1ststage.org or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.
The run time is approximately 2-hours with one intermission. Captions and audio description will be offered for select performances. Check www.1stStage.org for the schedule.
