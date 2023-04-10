1st Stage Presents MOJADA Beginning This Month

Alfaro takes the chilling ancient Greek tale of Medea and re-imagines it in a Los Angeles Mexican-American immigrant community. After sacrificing nearly everything to begin this new life, Medea and her family weigh their love for each other against their drive to succeed. Mojada is an intense and passionate play, full of romantic fervor, magical realism, and a tense, gripping sense of foreboding that drives the characters ever forward towards irreversible acts of love and violence.
The 1st Stage production of Mojada by Luis Alfaro features Victoria (Tori) Gomez, Nancy Flores-Tirado, Diana Gonzalez-Ramirez, Mariela Lopez-Ponce, Camilo Linares, Rodin Alcerro, Noah Donadio, and Sophia Marrero. The production is directed by Elena Velasco.
The design team includes: scenic design by Mariana C. Fernandez, costume design by Taylor Aragon, lighting design by Luis Garcia, sound design by Cresent Haynes, and props design by Pauline Lamb.
Mojada will run at 1st Stage from April 20 through May 7, 2023 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sundays at 2pm.
Editors: Press performances are Saturday, April 22 at 8pm and Sunday, April 23 at 2pm. Please email the box office at boxoffice@1ststage.org for reservations.
General admission tickets are $50. Senior (65+) tickets are $47. Student, educator, and military tickets are $15. The first 20 tickets sold for every performance will cost only $20. Thursday evening tickets are $35. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.
The run time is approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Captions and audio description will be offered for select performances. Check Click Here for the schedule as well as the Audience Advisory for the production.
1st Stage is dedicated to the health and safety of its patrons, performers, and participants, and is enacting recommended safety measures to ensure that the theatre can remain a comfortable place for our community.
K Dance Artistic Director Kaye Weinstein Gary has announced the program for K Dance's 24th annual YES! Dance Festival at Firehouse Theatre on Friday, April 21 at 8pm and Saturday, April 22 at 4pm and 8pm. K Dance is the resident dance company at Firehouse.
Constellations Chamber Concerts has announced six free upcoming pop-up concerts around Washington, DC between March 31 and April 2nd.
