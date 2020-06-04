VIDEO: New Zealand Protesters Perform Haka Dance in Honor of George Floyd

Jun. 4, 2020  

Protests have broken out in New Zealand, in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.

According to WFLA, several thousand people gathered in Auckland, and hundreds more in other cities.

During one of the protests, a group of people performed the Haka, a Maori war dance, to show support.

