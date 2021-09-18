The Court Theatre Announces Backstage Tours

Step behind the scenes at The Court Theatre to explore a world of theatrical magic!

Everything happens on site here at our Addington Shed, from the creation of grand sets out in our workshop, to the crafting of astounding costumes you've seen in productions like Jersey Boys.

A member of the Court Theatre team will host your tour, sharing stories of past productions and giving you a real taste of what goes on behind the scenes at the South Island's largest theatre company.

Please note that as this tour will go through our workshop and backstage areas, closed toe shoes must be worn for health and safety reasons.

Learn more at https://courttheatre.org.nz/whats-on/backstage-tour/.