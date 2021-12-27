Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SWAN LAKE Will Be Performed by the Royal New Zealand Ballet in 2022

Performances will runÂ 5 May - 5 June 2022.

Dec. 27, 2021 Â 
Considered the greatest of all classical ballets, Swan Lake is a perfect marriage of music and dance. The ballet comes to Royal New Zealand Ballet in 2022.

With Tchaikovsky's sweeping score - lush, romantic, instantly recognisable - and Kristian Fredrikson's opulent designs, gorgeously lit by Jon Buswell, Swan Lake transports the audience from palace ballroom to lakeside in wave upon wave of beauty and emotion. You'll be inexorably drawn into the unfolding tragedy and exalt as the dancers bring every dramatic nuance of their iconic roles to life.

Revisiting the original production to celebrate the dramatic and technical brilliance of a new generation of RNZB dancers, this collaboration with distinguished former Artistic Director Russell Kerr will celebrate the Company's rich past and bright future.

This production was not seen in Aotearoa since 2013, with the support of colleagues from the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (Wellington), the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra (Christchurch) and the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra (Auckland).

Learn more at https://rnzb.org.nz/shows/swan-lake/.


