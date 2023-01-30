Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SANDSONG Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre in March

Performances are 15-18 March 2023.

Jan. 30, 2023  
SANDSONG Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre in March

An Australian national treasure, Bangarra is one of the most respected First Nations companies on the planet.

SandSong is a powerful, deeply moving story, drawing on stories, knowledge and memories of past to create a new narrative for Indigenous futures.

Created in consultation with Wangkatjungka/Walmajarri Elders from the Kimberley and Great Sandy Desert regions, it presents a story of resilience and connection that is both specific and widely resonant - an ambitious, adroitly executed performance that equally "celebrates" and "pulls no punches" (Limelight).

This work honours the legacy of Ningali Josie Lawford-Wolf (1967-2019) and her family - past, present and future.




Review: ANTHONY AND CLEOPATRA at Shoreside Theatre, Pumphouse Theatre Photo
Review: ANTHONY AND CLEOPATRA at Shoreside Theatre, Pumphouse Theatre
What did our critic think of ANTHONY AND CLEOPATRA at Shoreside Theatre, Pumphouse Theatre?
YES YES YES Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre Next Month Photo
YES YES YES Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre Next Month
Yes Yes Yes comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre in 2023. Performances will run 28 February - 1 March.
THE HEARTBREAK CHOIR Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre Next Month Photo
THE HEARTBREAK CHOIR Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre Next Month
THE HEARTBREAK CHOIR comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre next month. Performances run 14 February - 4 March.
SANDSONG Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre Next Year Photo
SANDSONG Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre Next Year
An Australian national treasure, Bangarra is one of the most respected First Nations companies on the planet.

More Hot Stories For You


YES YES YES Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre Next MonthYES YES YES Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre Next Month
January 17, 2023

Yes Yes Yes comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre in 2023. Performances will run 28 February - 1 March.
THE HEARTBREAK CHOIR Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre Next MonthTHE HEARTBREAK CHOIR Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre Next Month
January 6, 2023

THE HEARTBREAK CHOIR comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre next month. Performances run 14 February - 4 March.
SANDSONG Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre Next YearSANDSONG Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre Next Year
December 29, 2022

An Australian national treasure, Bangarra is one of the most respected First Nations companies on the planet.
Tickets Are on Sale For HAMILTON in New ZealandTickets Are on Sale For HAMILTON in New Zealand
December 28, 2022

HAMILTON will make its New Zealand debut for a strictly limited season at Spark Arena in Tamaki Makaurau - Auckland in May 2023. Performances are set to run Friday 26 May 2023 - Sunday 11 June 2023.
YES YES YES Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre in 2023YES YES YES Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre in 2023
December 15, 2022

Yes Yes Yes comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre in 2023. Performances will run 28 February - 1 March.
share